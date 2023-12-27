Parasite Actor Lee Sun-Kyun Has Died At 48
2023 has taken many beloved actors from us and, in a shocking development, one more name has been added to the list to close out the year. Lee Sun-kyun, the actor best known to Western audiences for playing the role of wealthy family patriarch Dong Ik in director Bong Joon-ho's hit film "Parasite," sadly passed away Wednesday morning in Seoul (local time). The circumstances of the tragedy are complicated by a nationwide crackdown on illicit drug use in South Korea, which has led to allegations and investigations involving several high-profile public figures, including Lee. According to the New York Times, the death is being treated as a suicide. He was only 48 years old.
Although he rose to prominence internationally for starring in the Best Picture-winning film in 2019, Lee had built up a strong and successful career in both television and film throughout the years leading up to his breakthrough performance. Known for jumping from genre to genre with ease, the celebrated actor worked with some of the biggest names in South Korean cinema. In addition to Bong Joon-ho, he had previously collaborated with filmmakers such as Hong Sang-soo (including significant roles in movies like "Night and Day" in 2008 and 2013's "Nobody's Daughter Haewon"), Byun Young-joo in the award-winning "Helpless" in 2012, and writer Seo Sook-hyang in various popular shows. Lee had recently starred in the Apple TV+ series "Dr. Brain" and will next be seen in the upcoming film "Sleep," a horror/thriller released in South Korea this past September.
A promising talent gone far too soon
Born March 2, 1975, Lee Sun-kyun received his start in theater, appearing in several small and supporting roles throughout the early aughts before his big break in 2007 — starring in the medical drama series "White Tower" and "Coffee Prince," both of which were critically acclaimed and immensely popular in Korea. However, Lee used his rising success to focus on a number of low-budget independent movies, garnering several awards including a Best Actor win for the 2009 film "Paju" and his Screen Actors Guild Awards win for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for "Parasite." A capable leading man who could lead romantic dramas as easily as thrillers or arthouse fare, Lee was fast becoming one of the country's most recognizable stars.
Reports of Lee's death led to an outpouring on social media, with many fans urging others to celebrate his wide body of work beyond his most famous role in "Parasite." Nicknamed "The Voice" for his distinctive, trademark delivery, it goes without saying that his presence will be sorely missed on the big and small screen for years to come. He's survived by his wife, actor Jeon Hye-jin, and their two sons.