Parasite Actor Lee Sun-Kyun Has Died At 48

2023 has taken many beloved actors from us and, in a shocking development, one more name has been added to the list to close out the year. Lee Sun-kyun, the actor best known to Western audiences for playing the role of wealthy family patriarch Dong Ik in director Bong Joon-ho's hit film "Parasite," sadly passed away Wednesday morning in Seoul (local time). The circumstances of the tragedy are complicated by a nationwide crackdown on illicit drug use in South Korea, which has led to allegations and investigations involving several high-profile public figures, including Lee. According to the New York Times, the death is being treated as a suicide. He was only 48 years old.

Although he rose to prominence internationally for starring in the Best Picture-winning film in 2019, Lee had built up a strong and successful career in both television and film throughout the years leading up to his breakthrough performance. Known for jumping from genre to genre with ease, the celebrated actor worked with some of the biggest names in South Korean cinema. In addition to Bong Joon-ho, he had previously collaborated with filmmakers such as Hong Sang-soo (including significant roles in movies like "Night and Day" in 2008 and 2013's "Nobody's Daughter Haewon"), Byun Young-joo in the award-winning "Helpless" in 2012, and writer Seo Sook-hyang in various popular shows. Lee had recently starred in the Apple TV+ series "Dr. Brain" and will next be seen in the upcoming film "Sleep," a horror/thriller released in South Korea this past September.