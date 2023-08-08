Actors Who Died In 2023 (So Far)
Say what you want about celebrity worship, but actors loom large in the popular imagination. Millions of people around the world suspend their disbelief to follow a story and invest in its characters, and some of this investment may go toward the actors themselves. Many of us like, respect, or find some common ground with specific performers. Our connections with them vary — background, talent, personality — but a consistent one is generation. So it is lamentable when we hear of an actor aging or even dying. Why? Because it means another part of our culture and zeitgeist is fading away.
We're just over halfway through 2023, and while we haven't seen a repeat of 2016 with its flurry of celebrity deaths, numerous actors from the screen and stage are passing on. Here are the actors who have died in 2023, so far.
Earl Boen
A character actor's job is to bring life to a supporting role, and they achieve this through charisma, eccentricity, or a set of features that embody their role in an interesting way. Those with broad shoulders and lantern jaws may find work as cops and Army types, but what about a man like Earl Boen, with his high hairline and doughy physique? These are not criticisms but valuable traits, for Boen used them — and an elbow-padded wardrobe — to embody Dr. Silberman, the condescending psychologist in "The Terminator" series.
Arnold Schwarzenegger may be the villain of the first film, but the T-800 can't help that he's been programmed to kill Sarah Connor. Silberman, however, can help his demeanor, which is equal parts arrogant, dismissive, and cynical. "I can make a career out of this guy!" Silberman proclaims after his interview with Kyle Reese, the time-traveling protector whom the psychologist treats with derision.
Boen reprised the Silberman role twice more, in "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" and "Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines." He played many other supporting roles across film and TV and lent his voice to numerous animated projects and video games too.
Diagnosed with lung cancer in November 2022, Earl Boen died on January 6 in Hawaii. He was 81 (via Hollywood Reporter).
Raquel Welch
Born Jo-Raquel Tejada on September 5, 1940, Raquel Welch began her Hollywood career in the early 1960s, appearing in several Elvis Presley vehicles before starring in "One Million Years B.C." in 1966. The fantasy B-movie made Welch a famous sex symbol not so much because of the film's content but its iconic poster, which features Welch in a fur bikini set against a prehistoric landscape and the film's title in big red lettering.
This image kickstarted a career that lasted decades but Welch felt uneasy about her international sex appeal. "I was not brought up to be a sex symbol, nor is it in my nature to be one ...," she said. "The fact that I became one is probably the loveliest, most glamorous and fortunate misunderstanding" (via BBC).
Welch, who remained active until 2017, racked up some 73 acting credits, working with everyone from Frank Sinatra and Burt Reynolds to Reese Witherspoon and Paul Feig. The actress died on February 15 at age 82 following a short illness.
Tom Sizemore
In the 1990s, Tom Sizemore collaborated with big filmmakers on such hot films as Tony Scott's "True Romance," Oliver Stone's "Natural Born Killers," Michael Mann's "Heat," and Steven Spielberg's "Saving Private Ryan." This exposure landed the actor his first leading role in "The Relic," a horror-thriller from 1997, and further roles in "Bringing Out the Dead," "Black Hawk Down," and other notable releases.
Sizemore's career destabilized through the 2000s, the result of a publicized string of legal cases, namely a 2003 conviction for domestic violence and criminal threats against his former partner, Heidi Fleiss, the so-called "Hollywood Madam" (via Guardian/Observer). Drugs afflicted Sizemore too, leading to numerous arrests and convictions, including a 16-month jail sentence for methamphetamine possession.
On February 18, Sizemore collapsed in his Los Angeles home and was taken to Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center. Sadly, doctors recommended an "end-of-life decision," and on March 3, Sizemore died with his brother Paul and twin sons Jagger and Jayden by his side. He was 61.
Robert Blake
Robert Blake got his start as a child actor in MGM comedies of the late 1930s, but it took until 1967 for Blake, then 33, to land one of his most enduring roles. He starred as Perry Smith in "In Cold Blood," which adapted Truman Capote's nonfiction novel to critical acclaim and four Oscar nominations. Blake's relative anonymity proved vital to embodying Smith, a drifter criminal sentenced to death for the Clutter family murders (the role almost went to Paul Newman, per Roger Ebert).
Blake stayed active for the next three decades, appearing in many films and TV shows across Europe and the U.S., including the lead role in "Baretta," a '70s cop show that won Blake a Primetime Emmy, and "Lost Highway," David Lynch's psychological horror film from 1997.
In 2001, Blake's second wife Bonny Lee Bakley was shot dead in a car outside Vitello's, an Italian restaurant in Studio City. Bakley was waiting for Blake, who had returned to fetch a handgun he'd left at their table. Police confirmed that this weapon had not been used in the killing, but charged Blake with his wife's murder the following year, based in part on a former stuntman's testimony that Blake had approached him to kill his wife. A jury acquitted Blake in 2005 (via Deadline).
Robert Blake died at age 89 on March 9, succumbing to heart disease.
Lance Reddick
Tall, clean-cut, and authoritative, Lance Reddick was best known for his performances as Cedric Daniels in "The Wire," Phillip Broyles in "Fringe," and Chief Irvin Irving in "Bosch." He also lent charisma to the character of Charon, the wry Kenyan concierge in the "John Wick" franchise.
During a press tour for "John Wick: Chapter 4," Reddick chose not to attend the New York premiere. He died later that week, on March 17, at age 60. A Guardian report attributed his death to "natural causes," although TMZ obtained a death certificate citing ischemic heart disease and atherosclerotic coronary artery disease. However, family representative James E. Hornstein disputed these claims as "not corroborated and is inconsistent with the facts known to the family" (via Los Angeles Times).
Despite Reddick's often stern and aloof characters, Keanu Reeves remembered him as a "very beautiful person, a special artist ... his grace and dignity, his shining light of character was just something really special." Numerous others shared Reeves' assessment, including "The Wire" showrunner David Simon, who described Reddick as, "A consummate professional, a devoted collaborator, a lovely soul and a friend ... This is just gutting and way, way, way too soon."
Harry Belafonte
Harry Belafonte made a generational impression as a singer, actor, and activist. Born in New York City on March 1, 1927, Belafonte spent much of his childhood in the Caribbean before returning to Harlem in 1940. He lived there in poverty with his mother Melvine and was exposed to the reality of race, segregation, and social justice (via CNN).
Although he may be best remembered for popularizing calypso music, theater first inspired him to pursue a career in entertainment. Singing soon followed. His performing talents merged in earnest during the 1950s, first with Otto Preminger's 1954 musical "Carmen Jones," which transformed him into a household name, and then the 1956 album "Calypso," with its smash hit single "The Banana Boat Song (Day-O)" (via Biography/AARP).
By the end of the decade, Belafonte owned Tony and an Emmy, and was the so-called "King of Calypso." He used this fame and wealth to affect change during the civil rights movement, risking both his career and even his life. In 1964, Belafonte and Sidney Poitier traveled through Mississippi on a fundraising mission when Ku Klux Klan members shot at them (via CNN).
Asked about art and activism in 2011, Belafonte said, "I was an activist long before I became an artist. They both service each other, but the activism is first" (via Dallas Morning News). Harry Belafonte died of congestive heart failure on April 25. He was 96.
Jim Brown
In 1969, Jim Brown starred opposite Raquel Welch in "100 Rifles," a film notable for depicting the first interracial love scene in a major Hollywood production. The film served as a touchstone of Brown's new career as Hollywood's first African American action hero and he followed it with "Tick, Tick, Tick" and several other blaxploitation films, such as "Black Gunn" and "Slaughter."
Before that, Brown gained fame as one of the greatest football players in the NFL for his eight-year run with the Cleveland Browns, setting numerous records, winning the 1964 NFL championship, and becoming a four-time NFL MVP (via USA Today). He retired from the sport at just 30 years old and, in 1967, as his Hollywood prospects shifted gear, organized and agitated for the civil rights movement, namely Muhammad Ali's opposition to the Vietnam War (via BBC).
Brown went on to appear in some 30 films and lead numerous social causes, such as the Amer-I-Can program in the 1980s, which tackled gang violence and child poverty. However, Brown was also arrested six times for domestic violence and, in 1999, received a six-month jail term for misdemeanor vandalism. "Brown was not a good dude," wrote biographer Mike Freeman, "but he was a great man. Both of those things can be true."
Jim Brown died at his Los Angeles home on May 18 at the age of 87.
Margia Dean
Margia Dean was born Marguerite Louise Skliris on April 7, 1922, and she took to performing at an early age. After scaling the beauty pageant system in the late 1930s (she placed second at the 1939 Miss America), Dean became a fixture of mid-century B-movies, appearing in dozens of westerns, dramas, and science fiction films through the '40s, '50s, and '60s (via Hollywood Reporter).
She'd often pack in at least half a dozen film credits in a single year, many of them for producer Robert L. Lippert, causing her to be known as "The Queen of Lippert." Some of her best-known films include "The Quatermass Xperiment” and "Ambush at Cimarron Pass," in which Dean received billing above co-star Clint Eastwood.
Her last film, "Moro Witch Doctor," opened in 1964. The following year, she married Felipe Alvarez, a Spanish architect and singer, and channeled her efforts into real estate and small businesses, including a dress store and a coffee shop. On June 23, Dean died at home in Rancho Cucamonga, California. She was 101.
Glenda Jackson
Glenda Jackson had quite the résumé. The actress won two Academy Awards and two Emmy Awards in such films and TV shows as "Women in Love" and "Elizabeth R" before leaving the stage for the UK Parliament during the 1992 election. A Labour MP, Jackson represented the constituents of Hampstead and Kilburn for 15 years and proved herself a vocal critic of those on both sides of the political aisle. She cited Thatcher's legacy of "greed" and called Tony Blair's invasion of Iraq the "worst foreign policy decision in my lifetime" (via Guardian/Ham&High).
Jackson left office in 2015 and returned to acting on stage and screen, including a production of "Three Tall Women," for which she won a Tony Award that joined her Oscars and Emmys. In doing so, she achieved the rare Triple Crown of Acting. Jackson spent her last years with her son and family in Blackheath, where she died on June 15, aged 87.
Julian Sands
Julian Sands never quite exploded into a household name, but he was certainly a busy, in-demand actor. He amassed 158 credits in his four-decade career, appearing in "The Killing Fields," "A Room With a View," "Boxing Helena," "Naked Lunch," and "Leaving Las Vegas," to mention just a few.
Sands disappeared on January 13 during a hike in the San Gabriel Mountains in north Los Angeles County. The actor was an experienced climber but found himself caught in unusually bad weather that ravaged southern California for weeks and hampered rescue efforts once he went missing.
It wasn't the first time Sands got in trouble. Years prior, in the 1990s, a storm battered the actor while hiking the Andes "We were all in a very bad way," he remembered. "Some guys close to us perished; we were lucky," Alas, Sands would not be so lucky on the trails of the Baldy Bowl, where his remains were found on June 25, more than five months since his disappearance. He was 65 (via BBC).
Alan Arkin
A veteran of stage and screen for seven decades, Alan Arkin appeared in numerous films, among them "The Heart is a Lonely Hunter," "Edward Scissorhands," "Argo," and "Little Miss Sunshine," for which he won an Oscar for best supporting actor. He also won a Tony for his performance in "Enter Laughing" in 1963, just three years after dropping out of college and joining the Second City comedy group in Chicago, a move that reportedly "saved his life" (via BBC).
Arkin grew up in Brooklyn until age 11, when his family moved to Los Angeles in 1945, shortly before the Red Scare tore through the city's institutions, including the Los Angeles Board of Education, which fired Arkin's father, David, a schoolteacher, when he refused to state his political thoughts and affiliations (via San Diego Reader). "It was a tough time," Arkin remembered, "He got stigmatized mightily for it."
Comedy may have been the actor's forte, but Arkin displayed an uncommon seriousness on set. "Alan does not meet you halfway as an actor," said Marshall Brickman, who directed Arkin in "Simon" (1980). "The way he photographs has a kind of austerity that's a little hard for an audience to take. You either like Alan or you don't" (via Guardian).
Alan Arkin died on June 29 at the age of 89.
Jane Birkin
Jane Birkin remains known to a generation for the erotic song "Je t'aime ... moi non plus" with Serge Gainsbourg, her partner of 12 years. Radio stations across the world and even the Vatican banned the song, causing Gainsbourg to brand the Pope "our greatest PR man" (via Telegraph).
Birkin and Gainsbourg met during the production of "Slogan," a French satire released in 1969. Birkin had already made a countercultural impression in "Blowup" and "Kaleidoscope" — both directed by Michaelangelo Antonioni — and she maintained a busy career through the rest of her life in French and English-language productions such as "Catherine & Co.," "Death on the Nile," and "Evil Under the Sun."
Birkin had three daughters: Kate Barry, a photographer who died in 2013; Charlotte Gainsbourg, an actress; and Lou Doillon, a musician. Charlotte took her mother's acting baton, performing in a variety of films and TV, including several films by Lars Von Trier. Charlotte also directed the 2022 documentary, "Jane by Charlotte."
Jane Birkin died on July 16. She was 76.
Paul Reubens
In 1977, Paul Reubens created his alter-ego, Pee-wee Herman, a bow-tied man-child prone to impish remarks such as, "I know you are, but what am I?" The character emerged from the L.A. comedy scene and graduated to the "The Pee-wee Herman Show" in theaters across Los Angeles before Warner Brothers gave Reubens a film deal, which became "Pee-wee's Big Adventure" in 1985 (via NPR).
"Big Adventure" grossed over $40 million on a $7 million budget and impressed most critics, although Vincent Canby's scathing review in the New York Times led with the sinister headline, "You've been warned" (via The Numbers). Reubens' character got another bump the following year with CBS's "Pee-wee's Playhouse," which became a cult success and ran for four seasons.
Reubens' image took a hit in 1991 upon his arrest for indecent exposure at an adult theater. "It was kind of like a mortifying kind of situation," Reubens told NBC News, "where I felt like you know people are laughing at me." The case slowed the actor's career but did not destroy it. After years of cameos, Reubens staged a Pee-wee comeback through the 2010s that culminated in "Pee-wee's Big Holiday" on Netflix in 2016.
Paul Reubens was 70 when he succumbed to cancer on July 30.
Mark Margolis
Mark Margolis enjoyed a career resurgence in recent years. Before his Emmy-nominated turn as Hector Salamanca, the notorious but aged drug baron in "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul," Margolis made dozens of characterful appearances in everything from "Scarface" and "The Equalizer" to "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective," "Requiem for a Dream," and "The Wrestler."
Born in Philadelphia on November 26, 1939, Margolis learned his trade in New York City and performed on and off-Broadway before his lengthy screen career started in the mid-1970s. Film and TV credits came steadily, but Margolis struggled to make ends meet. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the actor had to get a job in real estate six months after his memorable role in "Scarface."
Hector Salamanca gave Margolis a huge late-career opportunity and, even better, he said, the character was unable to speak. "I was delighted not to have to learn any lines," Margolis told Time, "I mean, I had to know what was going on, I had my cues, but the fact that I didn't have to master lines was great.
Mark Margolis died on August 3 at age 83 after a short illness.