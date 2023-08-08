Actors Who Died In 2023 (So Far)

A character actor's job is to bring life to a supporting role, and they achieve this through charisma, eccentricity, or a set of features that embody their role in an interesting way. Those with broad shoulders and lantern jaws may find work as cops and Army types, but what about a man like Earl Boen, with his high hairline and doughy physique? These are not criticisms but valuable traits, for Boen used them — and an elbow-padded wardrobe — to embody Dr. Silberman, the condescending psychologist in "The Terminator" series.

Arnold Schwarzenegger may be the villain of the first film, but the T-800 can't help that he's been programmed to kill Sarah Connor. Silberman, however, can help his demeanor, which is equal parts arrogant, dismissive, and cynical. "I can make a career out of this guy!" Silberman proclaims after his interview with Kyle Reese, the time-traveling protector whom the psychologist treats with derision.

Boen reprised the Silberman role twice more, in "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" and "Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines." He played many other supporting roles across film and TV and lent his voice to numerous animated projects and video games too.

Diagnosed with lung cancer in November 2022, Earl Boen died on January 6 in Hawaii. He was 81 (via Hollywood Reporter).