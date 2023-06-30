The Late, Great Alan Arkin Had Some Profound And Moving Thoughts About Death

Arkin also shared insights from one of the world's foremost spiritual leaders, the Dalai Lama. He said he was interested to discover that the Buddhist leader has an annual "convocation of scientists at Dharamshala, and he's fascinated by science." According to Arkin, the Dalai Lama has noted that "if science proves Buddhism to be wrong, then, he says, 'I'm going with science.'" Arkin then shared an anecdote in which, years ago, the Dalai Lama asked his scientists if DNA can be changed. "They all said, 'No, no, no, DNA is immutable. That's the way you are. That's the way things are,'" Arkin recalled. The Lama has spoken often about the intersection of science and faith, including giving a talk in Washington D.C. in 2005 titled "Science At The Crossroads."

But it turned out the scientists' claims didn't stand the test of time: Major breakthroughs in the field of epigenetics in recent years have shown that gene expression can be impacted by environmental factors. Arkin seemed to see this as a merging of science and faith, and a sign that anything is possible. "They've recognized that DNA is changeable," Arkin shared, adding, "That's a big deal. If we can change our DNA, what can't we change? What can't we address? What can't we put our minds to and rectify?"

Arkin was voicing a sense of interconnectedness here, but he also seemed to be sharing faith in both the future of mankind and the future of those who leave the world behind. The actor shared these stories in response to the question, "But you're okay with the end?" The actor didn't say as much outright, but the sentiment seemed clear: In a world full of boundless possibilities and countless unknowns, nothing can ever really be deemed "the end."

Alan Arkin will be greatly missed.