How Little Miss Sunshine Avoided Abigail Breslin Hearing Alan Arkin's Swearing

Alan Arkin's "Little Miss Sunshine" character, Edwin Hoover, reads as a crass stereotype on paper. He's a man who's lived far too long and through too damn much to care about filtering his thoughts anymore, much less worry about his health.

Think of every "Dirty Grandpa" cliché out there and Edwin embodies it. He snorts heroin every morning, reads pornographic magazines in front of his own family, and launches into profanity-laced tirades at the drop of a hat ("Every night it's the f***ing chicken!"). Likewise, Edwin advises his moody teenage grandson Dwayne (Paul Dano) to have sex with as many people as possible (as you probably intuited, he phrases it somewhat cruder than I did) and bonds with his innocent young granddaughter Olive (Abigail Breslin) while teaching her a beauty pageant dance routine that ... well, let's just say it's not family-friendly.

Thanks to Arkin, however, you absolutely believe Edwin is a real person — or at least I do, biased as I've always been to love the late actor in any of his screen appearances. There's a sincerity to Arkin's manner that just makes his comically crotchety portrait of a senior citizen on his last legs work, and it earned him an overdue Oscar for his efforts.

And don't worry about Breslin; as the then-pre-teen actor told MovieWeb in 2006, she never actually heard Arkin swearing: