Why Daniel Dae Kim Left Hawaii Five-0

As far as procedural dramas go, CBS is the unrivaled king of such programming. "NCIS," "CSI," and even dating back to "Gunsmoke," the network has a knack for crafting a long-running hit. Such was the case when they rebooted "Hawaii Five-0" with a new cast for modern viewers in 2010. The series was another success, lasting a full decade and airing well over 200 episodes. Daniel Dae Kim's Chin Ho Kelly was a major part of the show, for the first seven seasons at least. But Kim, along with his co-star Grace Park, left the series ahead of season 8.

Many viewers were certainly frustrated to see these fan favorites leave the show. That begs the question, why did Kim leave? The answer is surprisingly simple. It all boiled down to a pay dispute. Kim, who was coming off of his role as Jin-Soo Kwan on "Lost," took what he described as a "drastic" pay cut in an interview with Vulture when he signed on for "Hawaii Five-0." Meanwhile, Kim described the pay gap between himself and series leads Alex O'Loughlin and Scott Caan as "significant."

So, when it came time to renegotiate, Kim was seeking equal pay. In that same interview, the actor was asked what his goals were in the negotiation. For him, it was simple. It was an ensemble show, so the core ensemble should be paid equally.