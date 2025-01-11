Why CBS Canceled Hawaii Five-0

According to Deadline, O'Loughlin had been angling to depart "Hawaii Five-0" prior to season 10 on account of a serious back injury he suffered early in the series' run. The star backed this up and then some in an interview with TVLine, claiming:

"I've blown both shoulders, one knee. I've had my elbow tendon reattached. I've got bulging discs in my neck and my back. I don't know where to start. I'm a mess, and a lot of it's been really, really hard. I think back to when I was doing most of my own stunts in the first few years — that was not a great idea. But the physical exhaustion of working with injury and working huge hours day after day, year after year [...] The whole show has been extremely physically daunting. That's one of the things I'm trying to figure out at the moment now; I don't know how much longer I can do it."

Lenkov told TVLine that O'Loughlin's exit needn't have been the end for "Hawaii Five-0." There was talk of bringing new recurring character Lincoln Cole (Lance Gross) on full time, but when Scott Caan made plain his desire to follow O'Loughlin out the door, that plan was kiboshed.

Ultimately, Lekov diplomatically laid the blame for the show's cancellation at the feet of the network. "I believe Alex wanted this to be his last year," Lenkov told TVLine. "He didn't have a contract [...] but he didn't have one last year either, and a deal was made to extend one year at the last minute, right before Upfronts [in May 2019]. If the studio had wanted to bring back the show for season 11, I have to believe they would have tried to get Alex to stay. But it's now moot."

Obviously, there was some fan discontent over the beloved series ending when it was more popular than ever (a similar scenario played out recently with "Blue Bloods"), but 10 seasons is a heckuva run. There will always be more procedurals to scratch that crime-solving itch television viewers have had since the early days of the medium.