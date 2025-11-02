A KPop Demon Hunter Star Almost Quit Acting After Their First Netflix Show Was Canceled

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"KPop Demon Hunters" is a massive hit for Netflix and one of the biggest movies of 2025. It also may've saved the career of one of its key stars. Arden Cho, who voices Rumi, is a crucial part of the now-beloved animated movie. But before that, Cho was very seriously considering walking away from acting altogether.

Taking to Tiktok in August, Cho ruminated on what was then the third anniversary of her Netflix legal rom-com "Partner Track." It marked the first time that Cho was the lead of a series. The show was also canceled after just one season, which really hit her hard. As Cho explained, when the series ended, she figured her career was over with it:

"Life is really funny. Today is actually the third anniversary of 'Partner Track.' If you don't know, 'Partner Track' was my first show as a 'one,' so it was my first show as a lead on Netflix. And it got canceled. When it got canceled, I decided to quit the business because I just felt like maybe that was that for me. Still got to have a show, still got to have that moment, so I thought I was done with this career and this industry."

"I ended up taking a big break. I traveled for about a year and a half. I did a lot of things that were on my bucket list," Cho added.

While Cho briefly played June in the first season of Netflix's live-action "Avatar: The Last Airbender," she wasn't seeking work and seemed content to move on with her life. Then came the project that changed everything. When Cho was approached to star in "KPop Demon Hunters," it just clicked. She loved everything about it, from its Korean setting and heroes to its embrace of K-pop.