Partner Track Trailer: Young Lawyers Fall In Love In This Legal Rom-Com

Netflix has released a new trailer for "Partner Track," based on the 2014 novel "The Partner Track" by Helen Wan. The drama series will have 10 episodes, and tells the story of first-generation Korean American lawyer Ingrid Yung (Arden Cho), who is attempting to balance her work and personal life while trying to make partner at her Manhattan law firm Parsons Valentine. Well, mostly there's no balance, because, as she says in the trailer, she's done almost nothing but work over the past six years.

"Almost" is the important word here. She is dating one of New York's most eligible bachelors, and somehow maintaining friendships while working non-stop, when an old flame comes back into her life. Of course, he doesn't just appear on the street one day as she passes. He joins her law firm, throwing her carefully curated life into chaos. He was, apparently, in her life six years ago, right before the manic lawyering began for Ingrid.

It isn't just work, friendship, and her complicated love life that Ingrid is trying to deal with, though. As the Netflix site explains, "she also has to battle old-minded attitudes towards race and inclusion on her way to the top." She's trying to juggle the expectations of her family, the lack of free time that an early law career causes, and "structural racism and sexism at her white-shoe law film" I'm exhausted just watching the trailer. Somehow there's also a dress montage in here.