Tyler Hoechlin To Reprise His Role As Derek Hale For Teen Wolf: The Movie

Though I didn't watch the series, I couldn't help but be aware of it. I did watch the 1985 film starring Michael J. Fox. Stop laughing, because everyone had a thing for gentle supernatural comedy back then. I do know that the series was very different. It just wasn't in my viewing rotation when it was out.

Dylan O'Brien is one main cast member that isn't coming back for the movie to reprise the role of Stiles Stilinski, though he's wished the returning cast members well on the project. We don't have a release date for the Paramount+ film yet other than the fact that it will be sometimes in 2022, but we do have a synopsis. The new chapter for the "Teen Wolf" gang will take place just after the end of the sixth season of the series. Here is the info for you:

"...a terrifying evil has emerged in the town of Beacon Hills. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a Werewolf like Scott McCall, no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they've ever faced."

I guess I wasn't as aware of the doings of this series as I thought I was. Werecoyotes? Kitsunes? Huh. It sounds like I have to do a marathon before "Teen Wolf: The Movie" comes out on Paramount+. The show did win 13 Teen Choice Awards. I'm a sucker for a "terrifying evil," and this sounds extremely weird. I like weird.