Tyler Posey Gets Hairy In Teen Wolf Movie Set Photos

The "Teen Wolf" series has been an integral part of the teen-supernatural-series-with-hot-people genre, centering on the arc of Scott, who must understand what it means to be a True Alpha in terms of leading his pack. Terrifying monsters and crazy plot twists aside, the core emotional fabric of the show, however, lies in the friendship between Scott and Stiles (Dylan O'Brien), and the ways in which male friendships were generally portrayed in the show (some extremely endearing). The "Teen Wolf" film is expected to pick up right after the events of season 6, and the official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

"...a terrifying evil has emerged in the town of Beacon Hills. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a Werewolf like Scott McCall, no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they've ever faced."

To see "Teen Wolf" shift itself away from the "teen" phase is pretty interesting, given that the beloved characters are now embarking on a new era in their lives, although the threats they are set to face remain as dangerous as ever. While most of the principal cast will be returning to reprise their roles, O'Brien and Arden Cho (who played Kira Yukimura, a powerful Thunder Kitsune), are visibly absent from the cast. Cho, the only woman of color among her female co-stars, was reportedly offered half the salary when compared to the others (which makes absolutely no sense, as she was clearly one of the female leads). As for O'Brien, he seems happy with where he left Stiles as a character, although the star said that it was a "difficult decision" for him.

Apart from Posey, series regulars Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, J.R. Bourne, Seth Gilliam, Colton Haynes, Ryan Kelley, Melissa Ponzio, and Dylan Sprayberry are set to return for the film.

A release date has not been revealed for the "Teen Wolf" movie as of yet.