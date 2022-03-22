Tyler Posey Gets Hairy In Teen Wolf Movie Set Photos
Your favorite werewolves will be gracing the big screen soon, taking you back to the chaotic, supernatural town of Beacon Hills. "Teen Wolf" star Tyler Posey, who played lead Alpha Scott McCall in the MTV series, can be seen in an exclusive behind-the-scenes photo from the upcoming "Teen Wolf" movie on the film's official Instagram. Posey is sporting his trademark Scott attire, complete with his leather jacket, while the rest of the photos seem to feature locations inside Beacon Hills High School, which acted as the primary setting in the show. Check out the set photos below:
Posey, as McCall, looks dapper as usual, and the Beacon Hills locker room evokes a lot of memories and nostalgia (I have lost count of the number of times Jackson (Colton Haynes) and Scott have had intense confrontations in there, with a LOT of locker door slamming). The "Teen Wolf" movie will be available for streaming on Paramount+ after its release.
'Not all monsters do monstrous things'
The "Teen Wolf" series has been an integral part of the teen-supernatural-series-with-hot-people genre, centering on the arc of Scott, who must understand what it means to be a True Alpha in terms of leading his pack. Terrifying monsters and crazy plot twists aside, the core emotional fabric of the show, however, lies in the friendship between Scott and Stiles (Dylan O'Brien), and the ways in which male friendships were generally portrayed in the show (some extremely endearing). The "Teen Wolf" film is expected to pick up right after the events of season 6, and the official synopsis for the film reads as follows:
"...a terrifying evil has emerged in the town of Beacon Hills. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a Werewolf like Scott McCall, no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they've ever faced."
To see "Teen Wolf" shift itself away from the "teen" phase is pretty interesting, given that the beloved characters are now embarking on a new era in their lives, although the threats they are set to face remain as dangerous as ever. While most of the principal cast will be returning to reprise their roles, O'Brien and Arden Cho (who played Kira Yukimura, a powerful Thunder Kitsune), are visibly absent from the cast. Cho, the only woman of color among her female co-stars, was reportedly offered half the salary when compared to the others (which makes absolutely no sense, as she was clearly one of the female leads). As for O'Brien, he seems happy with where he left Stiles as a character, although the star said that it was a "difficult decision" for him.
Apart from Posey, series regulars Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, J.R. Bourne, Seth Gilliam, Colton Haynes, Ryan Kelley, Melissa Ponzio, and Dylan Sprayberry are set to return for the film.
A release date has not been revealed for the "Teen Wolf" movie as of yet.