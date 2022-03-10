Dylan O'Brien Reveals Why He's Not In The Teen Wolf Movie: 'It Was A Difficult Decision'

O'Brien told Variety that "a lot went into" his "difficult decision" not to return as Stiles for the "Teen Wolf" film, ultimately citing the project's quick decision timeline and a series ending he's satisfied with. "It was something I was trying to make work but it all happened very fast," O'Brien shared. "We didn't really know that it was happening and they kind of just threw it at us a little bit, which is fine because we all love the show."

It sounds like, despite his absence, there's no bad blood here. The actor called his "Teen Wolf" team "extremely dear" to him, and says he plans to watch the new movie ASAP when it's released. O'Brien's castmates Tyler Posey, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, and Crystal Reed are set to return for the film, while TVLine reports that Tyler Hoechlin and Ian Bohen may still end up coming on board as well.

For his part, O'Brien seems satisfied with where Stiles ended up at the end of "Teen Wolf," which brought Stiles back for a climactic finale after he was absent for several episodes. "Ultimately, I just decided it was left in a really good place for me and I still want to leave it there," he told Variety, adding, "I hope it f***ing kicks ass, but I'm not going to be in it."

The "Teen Wolf" movie is set to debut on Paramount+, but does not yet have an announced release date.