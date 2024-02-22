Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 1 Ending Explained: It's All About Friendship

This post contains spoilers for "Avatar: The Last Airbender."

Can we get a yip-yip? After quite a long wait, the celebrated children's series "Avatar: The Last Airbender" has taken the massive leap from animation to live-action. Although mileage may vary on exactly how well Netflix pulled off this ambitious feat of adaptation, the characters that fans have known and loved have all been reimagined through the lens of a much more streamlined and straightforward version of the same story.

The debut season follows Aang (Gordon Cormier), the reincarnated Avatar and master of the four elements, as he struggles to come to grips with his disappearance from the world a hundred years prior. The stunning opening sequence of the premiere depicts this very event in all its tragic detail, beginning with Aang's reveal that he is the long-prophesied savior of the world and continuing through to the conquering Fire Nation's genocide of the airbenders. After that shocking addition to the lore, however, the plot settles into a much more familiar — if truncated — spin on the original. After meeting Water Tribe friends Sokka (Ian Ousley) and his waterbending sister Katara (Kiawentiio), the main thrust of the story comes into focus with the arrival of the villainous young Fire Nation heir Prince Zuko (Dallas Liu). From there, the season unfolds in something of a cat-and-mouse chase between the two rivals ... who just might share more in common than they realize in the early going.

The story is familiar and beloved to any longtime fan of the animated show, but the Netflix series (led by writer/executive producer Albert Kim) takes certain significant creative liberties and puts its own twist on the way towards the epic finale. Let's break it all down.