KPop Demon Hunters 2 Is Officially On The Way, But Fans Will Have To Wait A Long Time

You better sit down so HUNTR/X can show you how it's done ... in about half a decade. "KPop Demon Hunters" has cemented itself as the biggest pop culture phenomenon of 2025. It's a force so powerful that it seemingly made Netflix do the unthinkable and restart talks with AMC Theaters to screen its movies, on top of breaking box office records, Netflix viewership records, and even decades-old Billboard records alike. A sequel was a no-brainer, with the only thing missing being a finalized deal between Netflix and Sony (which owns the rights to the property). Now, however, Bloomberg is reporting that such a deal has finally been made.

So, the good news is that HUNTR/X is doing a reunion tour. The bad news is that "KPop Demon Hunters 2" will take a while, with the sequel reportedly being eyed for a 2029 release. Yes, that's right, four years after the premiere of the original movie, meaning this will be the second "KPop Demon Hunters" film to arrive in the same year as a James Cameron "Avatar" sequel.

For now, there's no word yet on whether "Kpop Demon Hunters" directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans will return for the follow-up, nor any updates on what to expect in terms of the film's cast. "There are always side stories, and there are things we've thought of while making this one," Kang explained earlier this year with regard to a potential sequel. "There are a lot of questions that are answered but not fully. I think there are a lot of pockets that we can explore."