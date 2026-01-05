Black Hawk Down Cast: Where The Actors Are Now

Lauded as one of the greatest war films of all time, "Black Hawk Down" is as difficult to watch now as it was when it was released over 25 years ago. The 2001 Ridley Scott film drew widespread critical acclaim when it was released for its technical mastery, relentless, pulse-pounding pacing, and painstaking dedication to depicting the actual realities of warfare. Set during the Somali civil war in 1992, it follows a wide array of real military personnel from multiple branches of the U.S. armed forces as they attempt to salvage and survive a mission that goes horribly wrong.

Scott and producer Jerry Bruckheimer found a staggering amount of fresh talent for the film, many of whom were almost immediately poised to become the next class of Hollywood movie stars after the film was released. For both these young actors and the veteran performers also featured in the film, the following decades were marked by innumerable box office hits, critically acclaimed films, and television shows, and in some cases, the honors of prestigious awards.