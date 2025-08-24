Orlando Bloom Has One Condition To Return For Pirates Of The Caribbean 6

Gore Verbinski's actioner "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl" shocked audiences everywhere when it was released in 2003 because it was actually fun to watch. The film was based on a ride at Disneyland, giving it a veneer of crass commercialism. Verbinski, however, crammed two movies' worth of pulp adventure set pieces into the movie, and assembled a charismatic cast to play silly, fun characters. Johnny Depp may be disgraced now, but in 2003, he netted an Oscar nomination for playing the flamboyant pirate Jack Sparrow. Orlando Bloom played the hunky Will Turner, and Keira Knightley played the beautiful and tough Elizabeth Swann. Geoffrey Rush hammed it up as the ghost of a dead pirate lord. "The Curse of the Black Pearl" became a bigger hit than anyone could have imagined, earning over $654 million on its $150 million budget.

Its success, however, led to a series of over-bloated super-sequels that diminished in quality in direct proportion to their increase in incident. The 2006 and 2007 sequels "Dead Man's Chest" and "At World's End" were two parts of a massive follow-up story that collectively ran 319 minutes. Bloom and Knightley left the series for the 2011 and 2017 sequels "On Stranger Tides" and "Dead Men Tell No Tales," although Depp and Rush remained involved. The films have gotten increasingly expensive, but they still managed to be hits. "Tales" cost as much as $320 million to make, but still earned almost $796 million.

There may still be some lingering fans of the "Pirates" series, although it's unlikely the disgraced Depp will be welcomed back. Bloom and Knightley, meanwhile, have every reason to return, should they want to. In a recent interview with EW, Bloom did express some interest in reprising the role of Will Turner, but he said that he would only come back if the story was excellent. Reasonably, he needs there to be a very good script.