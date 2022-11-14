Margot Robbie's Pirates Of The Caribbean Movie Is No Longer Happening

Margot Robbie has been flying high as one of the most in-demand actors in recent years, gathering starring roles in "The Suicide Squad," "Amsterdam," "Babylon," and even Greta Gerwig's upcoming "Barbie" movie (which is a sentence that still feels surreal to type). But that doesn't mean it's all smooth sailing, however.

Despite rumors of Robbie being attached to a "Pirates of the Caribbean" revitalization for the last few years now (which /Film originally reported on here), today brings us the much-needed reminder that sometimes it's not worth getting excited about an upcoming production until we're actually sitting down in the theaters with the lights about to come down. In an extensive profile with Vanity Fair, the movie star dropped the bombshell that the "Pirates" film will no longer be moving forward. As Robbie put it:

"We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led — not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story — which we thought would've been really cool, but I guess they don't want to do it."

The "they" in question is presumably Disney, which at one point seemed gung-ho about the prospect of breathing new life into the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise by bringing in Robbie and screenwriter Christina Hodson ("Bumblebee," "Birds of Prey," "Batgirl"). Whether this production was meant to be a sequel to the original Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley, and Johnny Depp-starring movies or a total reboot is now a moot point, as both parties have seemingly moved on. Unfortunately, it's not a pirate's life for Robbie.