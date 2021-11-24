Hugh Dancy To Investigate Killers, Try Not To Fall In Love With Them, In Law & Order Revival

How is Hugh Dancy supposed to solve homicides without his murder husband? According to Deadline, Dancy — who played FBI consultant Will Graham in the NBC series "Hannibal," opposite Mads Mikkelsen's titular cannibal — has been tapped to star in the "Law & Order" revival, which is also happening at NBC. Here's hoping that his character in the long-running procedural is better at catching criminals than catching feelings for them.

It's been a decade since "Law & Order" went off the air, ending with season 20 way back in 2010. The series was cancelled before they had a chance to create a series finale, leaving things hanging in a rather unsatisfying way. Sure, "Law & Order" was made entirely of self-contained episodes, without much through-plot between them, but some kind of conclusion would have been nice. Instead, we're getting a brand new season of the series, with new characters and old standing side by side in their fight for justice.

Deadline reports that Dancy will play a new character, who is an assistant district attorney. "Burn Notice" star Jeffrey Donovan will also be joining the series in a lead role, playing an NYPD detective. The first returning actor to the series will be Anthony Anderson, who portrayed Detective Kevin Bernard from 2008-2010. Deadline reports that original cast member Sam Waterston, who appeared in 16 seasons of the series as District Attorney Jack McCoy, is still in discussions.