Josh Hartnett Thinks Turning Down Batman Cost Him A Role In Another Christopher Nolan Movie

Only a select few of Hollywood leading men get to play Batman; the movie business is filled with Bruce Wayne would-bes. But losing out on that part can still leave the door open for future opportunities.

William Baldwin lost out on playing Batman under director Joel Schumacher to Val Kilmer and then George Clooney; his consolation prize was getting to voice Batman years later in the animated film "Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths." Nicholas Hoult was similarly the runner up to Robert Pattinson to star in "The Batman," but he later got to play Lex Luthor in "Superman" instead. Likewise, Cillian Murphy's screen test to play Batman in "Batman Begins" got him cast as the Scarecrow instead.

Murphy wasn't the only one who lost out on "Batman Begins" in favor of Christian Bale. In a 2015 interview with Playboy, Josh Hartnett revealed that he had "talked about" starring in "Batman Begins" with writer-director Christopher Nolan. In 2023, appearing on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast hosted by Josh Horowitz, Nolan addressed rumors that Hartnett had screen-tested or even gotten an offer for "Batman Begins."

"It never got that far," Nolan said. "As I recall, [Hartnett] was a young actor whose work I was very interested in. I had an initial conversation with him, but he had read my brother's [Jonathan Nolan] script for 'The Prestige' at the time and was sort of more interested in getting involved with that."

Speaking to the Independent in 2023, Hartnett corroborated that he had been more interested in doing "The Prestige" back then. He wasn't interested in playing (or being typecast as) a superhero, but he was interested in working with Nolan:

"I loved Chris as a filmmaker, and I really wanted to work with him, and I was hoping that if I was straight-up honest with him about not wanting to do the superhero movie, maybe I could do 'The Prestige.'"

Of course, that isn't what happened. Instead, Nolan reused his Batman actor (Bale) as one of the leads of "The Prestige." Rubbing extra salt in the wound was the fact that Hartnett's then girlfriend, Scarlett Johansson, got a part in "The Prestige," but he didn't. In the aforementioned Playboy interview, Hartnett summed up his Batman experience as this lesson: "People don't like being told no."