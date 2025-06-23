A Batman Voice Actor Almost Starred In The Worst Live-Action Caped Crusader Movie

The late Val Kilmer starred in "Batman Forever," and that was the only time he appeared as the Caped Crusader. Many will defend Kilmer as an undersung Batman, but some reported communication issues and the rush to make the sequel "Batman & Robin" saw Kilmer replaced by George Clooney.

"Batman & Robin" is notoriously bad. Its "worst movie ever" reputation has been firmed up by internet hyperbole, to be sure, but it is a bad film. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige considers "Batman & Robin" one of the most important superhero movies because, in his words, "It was so bad that it demanded a new way of [making superhero films]."

Clooney is my least favorite live-action Batman, and I'm not alone in saying that. He's a great actor in general, but he was wrong for that part. (He's more of a Superman.) In the hustle to replace Kilmer as Batman, Clooney wasn't the only actor who Schumacher considered. One of the others was William Baldwin, who had appeared in Schumacher's 1990 horror film "Flatliners." Then, Schumacher decided on Clooney after seeing him in "From Dusk Till Dawn." Clooney had the humor, humanity, and look for the part, Schumacher told Film Scouts, and he looked more like a grown man compared to Chris O'Donnell's Robin. Kilmer's Batman and O'Donnell's Robin, on the other hand, could have passed as brothers.

Baldwin would ultimately play Batman much later in the 2010 animated film called "Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths." Interviewed about that by now-defunct IESB.net (preserved by ComicBookMovie.com), Baldwin recalled how Schumacher almost cast him in "Batman & Robin."

Apparently, Baldwin was one of Schumacher's top four choices for Batman even back during "Batman Forever," along with Kiilmer, Ralph Fiennes, and Daniel Day-Lewis. When Kilmer didn't come back for "Batman & Robin," Baldwin said that Schumacher again approached him:

"The next time, when George Clooney did it, (Schumacher) said, 'You were on my original short list with those other three actors, but the studio went with Val and this time I'd like to go with you.' And that Friday afternoon, I thought I was playing Batman — and then Monday morning, the headlines in the trades said that George Clooney had gotten the part. So apparently, I did actually come very close."

Would Baldwin have been better than Clooney? What does his eventual voiceover performance as Batman suggest?