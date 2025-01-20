Many Superhero Movies Have Been About The Multiverse – But Only One Got It Right

Back in the 2010s, superhero movies adopted the "cinematic universe" as their storytelling framework; like the comics, separate franchises with unique lead characters existed within a common setting and would cross over. In the 2020s, cape-flicks leveled up to the multiverse, where each past version of a screen superhero also exists and can interact with the current ones. It's all really an excuse for easy nostalgia plays and inside jokes, hence Michael Keaton showing up as Batman again in "The Flash." (Not that it helped the movie succeed.) Last year's "Deadpool & Wolverine" was similarly all about Disney buying out 20th Century Fox and discarding the latter studio's Marvel franchises.

For my money, only one superhero movie has used the multiverse in a way befitting true science-fiction rather than just picking and choosing favored action figures for a single play-set. It's a relatively obscure one too: 2010's "Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths," directed by Sam Liu & Lauren Montgomery and written by the late, great Dwayne McDuffie. In the film, the Justice League must face their counterparts from an alternate reality. Known as the evil Crime Syndicate, these villains besiege their own world with aspirations to rule it outright.

"Crisis on Two Earths" has an intricate backstory. It was originally written to connect to the animated "Justice League" series, set between the original show and the sequel "Justice League Unlimited." The film, at the time titled "Justice League: Worlds Collide," then got shelved. "Justice League" and the whole, long DC Animated Universe (DCAU) really kickstarted my love for superheroes, so when I read about the shelved "Worlds Collide"? Man did it sting. Then a couple years later, the script was produced — but as a standalone feature, with some small edits plus a different art style and voice cast from the animated show. (The original script, penned as in-canon with the DCAU, is available to read on McDuffie's website.)

Now, animation-wise, "Crisis On Two Earths" is nowhere near as formally confident and daring as either "Spider-Verse" film. Instead, it's got the fairly plain DC Animated movie house style, which is not as charming as the distinctive Bruce Timm look of the DCAU either. But McDuffie's script, even altered, keeps the film afloat.