The Correct Order To Watch The DC Animated Universe Shows

Marvel and DC Comics have both cultivated fandom with a shared universe between series. This web of continuity entangles young minds, who come to see the comics not merely as pulp adventures, but gateways to a whole other world whose history they could study and master. Then, superheroes took over 21st century Hollywood by importing this same storytelling model. But the first major superhero cinematic universe debuted on the small screen, not the silver one. Yes, before the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there was the DC Animated Universe (DCAU). A series of interconnected cartoons with overlapping cast and crew, the DCAU ran for 14 years from 1992 to 2006.

That long run would've been impossible without the people who made these cartoons. The first DCAU cartoon, "Batman: The Animated Series," was co-created by Bruce Timm and Eric Radomski. Timm's distinctive art style (like Jack Kirby meets pin-up girl posters) became the DCAU standard. Other important artists who helped steer the DCAU from series to series include writers/producers Alan Burnett, Paul Dini (the co-creator of Harley Quinn with Timm), and Dwayne McDuffie, director Dan Riba, and voice director Andrea Romano. It was Romano specifically who cast the DCAU's most famous voices, from Kevin Conroy as Batman to Mark Hamill as the Joker, and coaxed those character defining-performances out of them.

These are kids shows, so most DCAU episodes are simple affairs you can watch without any context. But by "Justice League Unlimited," they were building on the canon they'd created, with serialized storylines pulling from past events, major and minor, in previous shows. "Justice League Unlimited" is thus best enjoyed if you have prior DCAU knowledge — but how should you go about getting it?