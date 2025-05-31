One Of Batman's Uneasiest Allies Is A Character He Originally Plagiarized

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to heroes who are cloaked in darkness and use fear and intimidation to spook their enemies, Batman leads the charge. After all, the Dark Knight has been protecting Gotham City for almost 90 years and has more than established himself as one of the world's most popular superheroes in that time. However, Batman wasn't the first hero to boast the aforementioned hallmarks — and some folks might argue that he ripped off the pulp hero known as The Shadow, aka the man who knows what evil lurks in the hearts of men.

The Shadow began life as a radio host in 1930, providing the voiceovers for a program called "Detective Story Hour." However, the mysterious character proved to be more popular than the stories being told on the air, so the bosses at publisher Street & Smith hired William B. Gibson to pen some crime, mystery, horror, and adventure tales centered around the Shadow. As his name suggests, the hero has a knack for hiding in dark corners and being practically invisible, which comes in handy for taking down the various threats he goes up against. Sound familiar?

The Shadow has remained a pop culture cornerstone throughout the years — not to mention the star of numerous books, comics, and radio dramas. And let's not forget about the 1994 movie starring Alec Baldwin, which ironically exists due to the box office success of Tim Burton's "Batman" and the wave of lower-grossing '90s pulp adaptations that followed in its wake. Not only that, but the Shadow is also regarded as one of the earliest influences on the superhero genre — and he even teamed up with one of the caped crusaders he inspired the most. Before we get into that, though, let's discuss how Batman plagiarized The Shadow early on.