Why Val Kilmer Didn't Return As Batman For Another Sequel
When it comes to the big screen history of the Batman, there have been only two instances where actors have had a one-and-done run in the Dark Knight's costume. In 1997, George Clooney took on the role of the Caped Crusader alongside Chris O'Donnell's Boy Wonder in "Batman & Robin," which was deemed by Kevin Feige as one of the most important comic book movies ever made, all because of how bad it was. However, Clooney only got the gig due to some last-minute reshuffling when it was confirmed that the late Val Kilmer wasn't returning to the Batcave after his own short stint in "Batman Forever."
After picking up the keys to the Batmobile following Michael Keaton's departure from the role, Val Kilmer stepped in as Gotham's protector and is considered by some to still be the best live-action Batman to date. Bringing a brooding, reclusive Bruce Wayne under the cowl, Kilmer's take is one that gained popularity through the years. So why didn't he return to the role after his single run as the hero? Well, to explain that is to look into the well-documented altercations between director and star, and a supposed mix-up in communication before the Dark Knight's rushed return.
Val Kilmer blamed the hurry for Batman & Robin on not returning to the role
Following the $336 million box-office success of "Batman Forever" against its $100 million budget, Warner Bros. understandably wanted to keep the Bat Signal lit for a follow-up film. Unfortunately, the pace at which they tried to move seemingly clashed with Val Kilmer's schedule, who was already busy with other projects when talk of another installment started up again.
Speaking on the "Shadows of the Bat" documentary, Kilmer discussed the issues saying, "Well, I'd agreed to do another film, 'The Saint', and [the Batman producers] never called, and they never called the agents, and they never called me, and said they were going to go right into production inside of a year." According to Kilmer, the call never came, and instead, the costume had some adjustments made so that Clooney could suit up instead.
"It's still puzzling when I think back," Kilmer explained. "I look back and think, 'Why would they do that?' But you know, it's a business and those things end up happening."
Director Joel Schumacher had a different story about his one-time star not returning for seconds, expressing his frustrations over his former leading (Bat)man. "I was angry at Val and his representatives at the time because they let us know at the last second, that's what I was angry at. I wasn't angry that Val wasn't doing the movie; I was angry we found out at like the eleventh hour." The parting of ways may have come as a blessing, though, given that their shared experience on "Batman Forever" wasn't a particularly warm one.
Batman & Robin removed the chance of further issues between Kilmer and Schumacher
Sometimes you have to work with what you've got, but for "Batman & Robin," director Joel Schumacher might've found some comfort in not having to reunite with his former collaborator. Throughout the filming of "Batman Forever," besides Two-Face's Tommy Lee Jones famously being unable to "sanction the buffoonery" of Jim Carrey as The Riddler, the hero tasked with bringing them down caused problems of his own, as well.
In a 1996 Entertainment Weekly article, accounts were given of working with the star, including by Schumacher, who admitted that the best days working on his superhero movie were when his superhero wasn't speaking. "He was being irrational and ballistic with the first AD, the cameraman, the costume people. He was badly behaved, he was rude and inappropriate," the director recalled. "I was forced to tell him that this would not be tolerated for one more second. Then we had two weeks where he did not speak to me, but it was bliss."
Years later, though, Schumacher reflected on the heated issues between himself and his star and still praised Kilmer for the finished product he'd contributed to and the performance he brought to it. According to The Independent in 2020, Schumacher clarified, "I didn't say Val was difficult to work with; I said he was psychotic, but he was a fabulous Batman." So you might say that he was the hero Schumacher deserved, just not the one he needed to be arguing with back then.