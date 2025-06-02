Why Val Kilmer Didn't Return As Batman For Another Sequel

Following the $336 million box-office success of "Batman Forever" against its $100 million budget, Warner Bros. understandably wanted to keep the Bat Signal lit for a follow-up film. Unfortunately, the pace at which they tried to move seemingly clashed with Val Kilmer's schedule, who was already busy with other projects when talk of another installment started up again.

Speaking on the "Shadows of the Bat" documentary, Kilmer discussed the issues saying, "Well, I'd agreed to do another film, 'The Saint', and [the Batman producers] never called, and they never called the agents, and they never called me, and said they were going to go right into production inside of a year." According to Kilmer, the call never came, and instead, the costume had some adjustments made so that Clooney could suit up instead.

"It's still puzzling when I think back," Kilmer explained. "I look back and think, 'Why would they do that?' But you know, it's a business and those things end up happening."

Director Joel Schumacher had a different story about his one-time star not returning for seconds, expressing his frustrations over his former leading (Bat)man. "I was angry at Val and his representatives at the time because they let us know at the last second, that's what I was angry at. I wasn't angry that Val wasn't doing the movie; I was angry we found out at like the eleventh hour." The parting of ways may have come as a blessing, though, given that their shared experience on "Batman Forever" wasn't a particularly warm one.