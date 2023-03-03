Tom Sizemore, Actor Known For Heat And Saving Private Ryan, Has Died At 61

Tom Sizemore, an actor perhaps best known for the role of Mike Horvath in "Saving Private Ryan," has passed away at 61. He is survived by his two children.

The news comes following Sizemore being rushed by paramedics to a hospital in Los Angeles and placed in the intensive care unit in critical condition after he suffered and collapsed from a sudden brain aneurysm at home around 2 a.m. on Saturday, February 18.

A veteran of the screen, Sizemore had been acting since 1989 and has remained incredibly prolific ever since. While his career began with anonymous roles ranging from "2nd Mugger" to "Vet #1," Sizemore quickly became a distinctive character actor with key roles in much-beloved films. He is best known for supporting roles in films such as "Born on the Fourth of July," "True Romance," "Natural Born Killers," "Heat," "Saving Private Ryan," and "Black Hawk Down." On the small screen, Sizemore is known for playing Vic Moore in "Dr. Vegas" and Anthony Sinclair in the 2017 "Twin Peaks" revival. In the realm of reality TV, Sizemore headlined his own VH1 series, "Shooting Sizemore," and appeared in episodes of "Dr. Phil" and "Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew."