How Jason Isaacs Really Felt About Playing Lucius Malfoy In The Harry Potter Movies

These days, Jason Isaacs — who followed the "Harry Potter" movies with projects like "The Death of Stalin," "Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris," "Star Trek: Discovery," and even brief stints on "Sex Education" and "The Great" — is playing a wealthy dad again, but he bears very similarity to Lucius Malfoy (except, I guess, that they're both evil). In the third season of Mike White's international anthology series "The White Lotus," Isaacs shows up as Timothy Ratliff, husband to the drawling, pill-popping Victoria (Parker Posey) and father to the odious Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger), sanctimonious Piper (Sarah Catherine Hook), and innocent Lochlan (Sam Nivola), and right away, we get the sense that something's up with Timothy. He outright refuses to relinquish his cell phone when one of the spa managers asks him to turn it in for the week, and despite Piper's protestations, he keeps trying to reach colleagues back at home (and we get some hints that maybe his business dealings aren't all above board).

In an interview with Time Magazine about the third season of the series, Isaacs made it clear that he loves working on the show with Mike White, quipping, "Mike likes to write stories about people who look like they're leading lives of extraordinary privilege, but who are having the worst time of their life. No one wants to see rich people having a good time; he gives you exactly what you need—people whose lives are absolutely falling apart." Not only that, but he's a huge fan of White's writing style. "He's just a brilliant storyteller," Isaacs told interviewer Charlie Campbell. "The glorious thing about Mike's writing is that he leads you down a path when you suddenly realize that the action's all behind you, or to the left or right. So he sideswipes the audience."

That's certainly true, and thanks to the lack of green screens, we can only hope Isaacs had a good time working on "The White Lotus." The series airs new episodes every Sunday on HBO and Max at 9 P.M. EST, and all of the "Harry Potter" movies are available to stream on Peacock.