The Sandlot Cast: Where The Actors Are Now

For many kids growing up in the early 1990s, "The Sandlot" was one of the definitive sports movies. Set in 1960s Southern California, it revolves around a group of kids who gather to play baseball in an abandoned lot in their suburban neighborhood. But their light-hearted escapades turn chaotic when the newest member of their ranks accidentally offers up a priceless baseball autographed by Babe Ruth, not realizing its significance, which is promptly hit over the fence into a neighboring junkyard. To get it back, they'll have to tangle with the Beast, a (supposedly) bloodthirsty monster of a dog who (allegedly) eats burglars as though they were kibble.

Over the years since its release, "The Sandlot" has swung its way into the heart of pop culture, basking in the warm glow of '90s nostalgia and developing a reputation of one of the greatest baseball movies of all time. While some of its stars have faded into obscurity (and even controversy), others are still working in Hollywood to this day.

Here's what the cast of "The Sandlot" is up to now.