Why Netflix Canceled GLOW After Three Seasons

When Hulk Hogan pinned the Iron Sheik at Madison Square Garden on January 23, 1984, to become the Worldwide Wrestling Federation's new heavyweight champion, professional wrestling was transformed practically overnight into a pop cultural phenomenon. This roughly coincided with Captain Lou Albano appearing in Cyndi Lauper's music video for "Girls Just Want to Have Fun," which laid the groundwork for the popular singer to participate in a crossover narrative that caught the attention of millions of non-wrestling fans. Though killjoy snobs lamented this explosion of interest in what had long been considered a tawdry, low-aiming entertainment, the never ending soap opera of the WWF and competitors like the Ted Turner-backed NWA and the AWA proved irresistible to many.

When it became clear that the pro wrestling trend wasn't a passing fad, enterprising promoters sought to capitalize on its popularity by launching their own leagues. The most inventive of these new organizations was easily the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling. Founded by David McLane in 1986, the league appealed to pro wrestling's underserved female fandom. Its roster of combatants was largely filled out with struggling actors, most of whom had to go through a wrestling crash course to learn the basics of the craft. Ultimately, GLOW leaned heavily into the theatricality of pro wrestling with its wonderfully emotive cast of baby faces and heels. It was the scrappy underdog that you were desperate to see succeed.

The story of GLOW's formation and turbulent rise was so fascinating in and of itself that "Nurse Jackie" writers Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch were inspired to create the nostalgia-drenched, heavily fictionalized "GLOW" for Netflix. Backed by "Orange is the New Black" creator Jenji Kohan, the series was an immediate hit with critics, who praised its deft exploration of female friendship and the stellar performances given by Betty Gilpin, Alison Brie, Marc Maron, and Chris Lowell. "GLOW" also managed to work in a heartbreaking storyline about the emotional toll the spread of AIDS was taking on the queer community, a topic that too many shows set in the 1980s avoid altogether to this day.

With a devoted fan following and a total of 18 Primetime Emmy nominations over its first three seasons, "GLOW" appeared to be in great shape as it headed into season 4. Alas, after three weeks of shooting, Netflix abruptly pulled the plug on the show. How could it do this to one of its most celebrated series? Its hand was forced by an act of god.