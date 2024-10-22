You're Killin' Me, Smalls: The Origins Of Ham Porter's The Sandlot Quote

In 1993, David Mickey Evans' "The Sandlot" hit theaters as the kinder, gentler "The Bad News Bears" for nostalgic Baby Boomers and baseball-loving Millennials. Combining elements of Michael Ritchie's little league classic and Richard Donner's "The Goonies," the film recalls the magical summer when 11-year-old Scott Smalls (Tom Guiry) learned to play America's pastime in order to hang out with the neighborhood kids. The adventure element centers on the boys' attempts to retrieve the Babe Ruth-autographed baseball Scott unwisely "borrowed" from his step-father for use in a game, but the film is largely an anecdotal tale of early adolescents messing around all day long sans parental supervision.

The innocent freedom of "The Sandlot" is apparently forever (/Film called it one of the 20 best sports films of all time). Millennials are now sharing the film with their children, who can relate to the color-blind camaraderie of its San Fernando troublemakers like Benny (Mike Vitar), Squints (Chauncey Leopardi), The Heater (Brandon Quintin Adams), and Yeah-Yeah (Marty York). But if you ask "The Sandlot" fans of any age to name their favorite character in the film, the answer will almost certainly be Ham Porter, the cherubic, freckled red-head played by Patrick Renna.

You probably had a friend like Ham, a mouthy rascal who came off wise beyond his years by sheer moxie. His worldliness was a put-on, but you didn't think to see through it until a few dozen "Ham said" insights got shot down over the family dinner table.

The Hams of the world got away with their act because, in truth, they did actually know a thing or two. And in "The Sandlot," one of the most memorable life lessons imparted by Ham is prefaced by an expression of exasperation that must be one of the most quoted lines from 1990s movies. Don't know it right offhand? You're killin' me, Smalls!