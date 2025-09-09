It's 2025 And I Just Watched 2005's Fantastic Four For The First Time – These Are My Honest Thoughts

I love just about every cinematic genre but I've never been much of a superhero guy. Maybe it's because I didn't get much exposure as a kid. Growing up in the '80s, I didn't read comics and our movie options were basically limited to Christopher Reeve's "Superman" and Michael Keaton as "Batman." There simply wasn't much else going on, apart from reruns of Adam West's Camp Crusader and Lou Ferrigno as "The Incredible Hulk" on telly. I knew that the likes of Spider-Man, Thor, X-Men, and Ghost Rider existed, but I wasn't fussed at all because I was too busy playing with my Transformers and my "Star Wars" figures.

Things have changed since I grew up and had kids of my own. Nowadays if you want family fare, your main choices are the endless barrage of computer-generated stuff on Netflix or superhero movies. The latter is the lesser of two evils for me, and I've watched almost all the Marvel films. I've enjoyed most of them well enough, but they tend to bleed into one another after a while — invincible characters punching each other through buildings until it's time for the next scene. For all the immense power and universe-spanning threat, these stories are curiously low on dramatic stakes. You know if someone gets killed, chances are they'll be revived a few movies down the line. If not, you can always catch up with them in the prequel (Hello, "Black Widow").

Despite my superhero fatigue, I did sit up and take notice when the trailers for James Gunn's "Superman" and Matt Shakman's "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" dropped earlier this year. The "Guardians of the Galaxy" trilogy are the only Marvel movies I've really engaged with emotionally, so I was looking forward to seeing what Gunn could do with the Man of Steel. I really like the retro-futuristic style of the latter and I've always found the idea of Silver Surfer and the planet-devouring Galactus really intriguing, so I'm interested to see how that will play out when I take my kids to see it. In the meantime, I decided to check out the 2005 adventures of the Fantastic Four — or Rock Man, Stretchy Guy, Fire Boy, and See-Through Lady, as my eight-year-old son calls them. Here are my honest thoughts from my first viewing.