Alan Ritchson's Reacher Role Was Initially Promised To Another Actor

It turns out that large man Alan Ritchson being a badass is eminently watchable. Prime Video's "Reacher," in which the hulking actor stars, has become a major hit for the streamer, and not just in terms of the platform's own numbers. "Reacher" topped the Nielsen streaming chart when its first season debuted back in 2022, and the third season maintained a spot at the very top of those same charts for weeks, certifying the TV adaptation of Lee Child's popular book series as the best on-screen version yet.

The influence of Ritchson himself on this success can't be overstated. For fans, a major issue with the two Tom Cruise films (2012's "Jack Reacher" and 2016's "Jack Reacher: Never Go Back") was the star himself. Cruise's 5-foot 7-inch frame just wasn't a match for the bruiser of a man from the novels, and that's not an insignificant problem. Child described his hero to Reader's Digest as "a huge hulking scary brute" who, if he walks into a room, "the temperature just drops a degree and people are a little worried." Cruise couldn't match that kind of energy, and the author himself even said as much once to the BBC: "The idea is that when Reacher walks into a room, you're all a little nervous just for that first minute. And Cruise, for all his talent, didn't have that physicality."

So, when the 6-foot 3-inch, 235-pound Ritchson gave fans the hulk they'd been waiting for, it really was a major part of the Prime Video series' success. As such, learning that Amazon originally didn't want to cast Ritchson in the titular role is somewhat surprising, as is learning that the role was initially promised to another actor.