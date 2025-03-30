How Reacher's Alan Ritchson Really Felt About The WB's Failed Aquaman TV Pilot

Alan Ritchson's Arthur Curry first appeared in the fifth season episode of "Smallville" named "Aqua." The episode saw Curry visit the titular town to put an end to LuthorCorp's development of an underwater weapons project, and garnered impressive ratings, prompting the showrunners to start developing a series centered on Curry. As producer Al Gough told Variety at the time, the new show was designed to be "a grounded version of the Aquaman mythology," complete with a version of Curry who "knows what he wants to do with his life, which is protect the oceans."

Though it was connected to "Smallville," the Aquaman show, originally titled "Mercy Reef" after the location where Curry was abandoned as a baby, wasn't technically a spinoff, as evidenced by the fact that Ritchson wasn't cast in the lead. As the actor once explained during an interview on the "Inside of You" podcast, the "Aquaman" pilot was being developed in 2006 — a time when UPN and The WB were merging to become The CW. Evidently, the president of UPN wasn't too sure about having the relatively inexperienced Ritchson fronting this new series, and wanted to find a new lead actor. "He's looking at this roster of shows, this slate, and going, 'Who the hell is that guy?'" explained Ritchson. "Which is the same thing I would do!"

What followed was a protracted casting process that involved Ritchson being told he would star in the series, before later being told he would be replaced. After then being told he was actually being hired, Ritchson finally received the news that Justin Hartley, who would later gain notoriety for starring in "This Is Us," had been cast. As Ritchson recalled, "A week later they were like, 'Actually ... Justin Hartley just came off 'Passions' and he's available and we're gonna go with Justin Hartley.' And I was like, 'I don't know who that is, but great.'" As Gough told Variety at the time:

"[Ritchson] did a wonderful job on the show, but this is going to be a different version of the 'Aquaman' legend. [The pilot] will be different than what you saw on 'Smallville.' That was our out-of-town trial version."

After going through such an experience, you might expect Ritchson to have been a little upset. But it seems the actor took it all in stride.