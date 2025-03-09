The Reacher Season 3 Scene That Reminded Alan Ritchson Of His First Heroic Role

This season has seen Alan Ritchson's bad-guy breaking hero, "Reacher," cross literal seas to disrupt the days of villains who remain unaware who they are dealing with. Of course, for those familiar with Ritchson's lengthy career thus far, you'll already recall that the oceans are no obstacle for him, considering he portrayed DC's water-based warrior of the seas, Aquaman, in the classic Superman prequel series, "Smallville."

Ritchson appeared in four episodes of the hit series, which still stands as one of his best roles. Donning the iconic gold and green costume of Arthur Curry long before Jason Momoa considered taking on the role, he managed to almost wear a supersuit before Tom Welling did as the show's Clark Kent. Naturally, that role required Ritchson to take the occasional dip on camera, and now, years later, he finds himself doing the same for his one-man army, which is typically seen in military-grade boots paired with a T-shirt and jeans instead of a bright gold wetsuit.

Speaking to People about getting back in the water for "Reacher," Ritchson admitted, "Yeah, it was pretty similar, because the water was cold, and when I was a child on 'Smallville,' we were in a glacial lake. It was just above freezing, and it felt a little bit like that up in Toronto shooting again. So I was having flashbacks — it's like my 'Nam.'" By the sounds of things though, Ritchson's water-based bits for "Reacher" sounded perhaps even more intense than his early days as Atlantis' number one protector.