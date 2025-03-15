Why Alan Ritchson's Reacher Casting Was The 'Scariest' Moment Of His Career

For any low-paid thug or arrogant hot head that doesn't mind their manners, Alan Ritchson can look pretty scary and has done so for three seasons of "Reacher" so far (read our review of "Reacher" season 3 right here). What's surprising is that the tower of heroism that regularly thumps bad guys was pretty scared himself to take on the role. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about his journey to tackling the hero, Ritchson revealed the pressure he felt when auditioning for the part and the legacy that came with it. By that point, author Lee Child's hero was still thriving on bookshelves but not so much in the efforts of adapting him to the screen. Tom Cruise, for all his star power, couldn't make Reacher the big-screen blockbuster franchise he was setting out to make (Childs has since agreed that Cruise wasn't the right choice), so anyone picking up the slack with reviving the property had some work to do.

"The scariest point in my career was deciding whether or not I could take on a role like Reacher with one of the highest-selling book franchises in the world, a well-known character that had been played by the other greatest action star of all time," Ritchson said, referring to Cruise. You might even say it was an almost impossible mission, but one that, if accomplished, would change how he handled his career going forward. "There was just a lot to live up to and huge shoes to fill. Stepping into that gave me the confidence to go, 'If I could make that work, then I can handle any set or any character.'"