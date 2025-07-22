J.J. Abrams Has One Regret About Eric Bana's Star Trek Role

"Star Trek" finds an older Spock (Leonard Nimoy, reprising his classic role) trying to save the planet Romulus from a supernova using a mysterious substance called Red Matter. Unfortunately, he's unable to do so and ends up being pulled through time and space, arriving well over a century in the past. Waiting for him there is Nero (Bana), a vengeful Romulan who blames Spock for the destruction of his home and vows to take revenge.

Looking back on the film, Abrams lavished praise on everyone in the cast and crew, but especially the movie's casting team, which helped to put together a pitch-perfect ensemble capable of filling the big shoes of the cast of "Star Trek: The Original Series." But he also admitted that Bana had the least interesting character to play:

"Our first 'Star Trek' movie was, if anything, an exercise in perfection of casting. April Webster and Alyssa Weisberg helped us find the absolutely perfect actors. I'm proud of its telling and humor, but of course only see what's wrong with it. Among other things, I wish we had given Eric Bana a bit more to do other than be full of rage, given that he is such a fine actor."

Yes, Nero spends pretty much the entire film chasing after Spock with a blood lust. But despite being saddled with a one-note character, Bana makes the most of what he was afforded. And though the end result isn't exactly one of the most iconic villains in "Star Trek," Bana is still just one piece of the movie's orchestra, and he plays his part admirably.