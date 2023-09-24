J.J. Abrams' Star Trek Had A 'Code Word' That Guided The Entire Vibe Of The Film

It was galling — outrageous, even! — for Trekkies to learn that J.J. Abrams was not one of them.

Abrams, coming off successful TV shows like "Lost" and his first feature film "Mission: Impossible III," was the director selected by Paramount to helm the brand-new reboot of "Star Trek." At the time, the franchise had fizzled out (the final remaining TV series, "Star Trek: Enterprise," had been canceled four years before), and it was crying out for something exciting to get the audience's attention again. Trekkies at the time would have loved something insular and nerdy, like, say, a three-hour epic based on "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine." For legal reasons, Paramount had other ideas.

You see, Paramount and CBS, both previously owned by Viacom, had recently undergone a split, forcing the "Star Trek" movie rights into one camp and "Star Trek" TV rights into the other. Any "Trek" movies put into production would have to be legally different from any of the TV shows. Paramount's solution was to reboot the franchise in an alternate timeline where the characters and ships have the same names but look and behave notably differently. The Kelvinverse was officially born.

Abrams, not a Trekkie, gave himself an aesthetic mandate when making his version of "Star Trek," and it was made to ensure that his "Trek" was to be unlike any of the previous iterations. In the oral history book "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Next 25 Years: From The Next Generation to J. J. Abrams," edited by Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross, Abrams and his screenwriters Roberto Orci and Alex Kurtzman revealed that they had a simple, brazen code phrase when it came to making their new movie its own "thing."

That code phrase was "rock 'n' roll."