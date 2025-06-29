Simon Pegg Wants The Next Star Trek Movie To Avoid This Common Sci-Fi Mistake

The most recent "Star Trek" movie, "Section 31," was released on Paramount+ in January of 2025, disappointing Trekkies and non-Trekkies alike. Director Olatunde Osunsanmi tossed together a colorful, action-heavy, ostensibly lighthearted caper film that felt as far from the core tenets of "Star Trek" as the franchise has ever strayed. Prior to "Section 31," the last Trek film audiences saw was "Star Trek Beyond" in 2016, the third (and final?) film in the alternate Kelvin timeline. The Kelvin timeline, as Trekkies can tell you, was a parallel universe within "Star Trek" wherein the familiar crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise were all played by newer, younger, hotter actors.

Simon Pegg replaced the late James Doohan as Scotty, the Enterprise's stalwart engineer, and he brought a great deal of nerdy verve to the character. Pegg has written a memoir about his youthful pop culture obsessions, so he was pleased as punch to be associated with "Star Trek." Indeed, when it came time to make "Star Trek Beyond," Pegg even co-wrote the screenplay (with Doug Jung). "Beyond" stands above its immediate Kelvin prequels in that it's not quite as dark and aggressive, even if it is still action-forward. "Beyond" wasn't quite as big a hit as its predecessors either, though, and it effectively ended the Kelvin movie series. Paramount has said as recently as May of 2024 that a fourth Kelvin film is still in development, but I think most Trekkies are in a "We'll believe it when we see it" mindset.

Simon Pegg commented on the future of "Star Trek" movies in a recent Variety video interview, where he said that whatever the next "Star Trek" movie is, he would prefer that the filmmakers stay away from the tired trend of making it "gritty" or "dark." Those things, he correctly surmises, are not the same as "mature."