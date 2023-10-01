The Look Of J.J. Abrams' Star Trek Came From Two Classic '50s Sci-Fi Films

The Starfleet uniforms seen on the original "Star Trek" in 1966 were, as military uniforms go, pretty minimalist. They were solid colors, and only bore small golden accents to indicate rank and to display the famous Starfleet delta-shaped insignia. The shirts worn by the male officers had black collars, some uncomfortable-looking slacks, and fashionable 1960s shoes. The dresses for women were tailored and short, worn with black leggings and higher-heeled shoes. They were more fashionable — and sexist — than the minimalist male uniforms. On "Star Trek: The Next Generation," male officers were seen in the minidresses throughout the first season, but the dresses remained notorious.

Weirdly, "Star Trek" uniforms weren't particularly futuristic. They didn't look like traditional space suits worn by astronauts. They were merely the colors worn by a 23rd-century space military. Functional more than comfortable.

When J.J. Abrams rebooted "Star Trek" in 2009, he shifted the action into an alternate timeline wherein familiar characters were now played by new actors, and everything looked a little ... different. The ships were different, the Enterprise's bridge was different, and the uniforms were made slicker and more "sci-fi." The colors were altered, having been stippled with miniature Starfleet deltas, giving the uniforms a more dynamic visual texture. The black collars were now no longer part of the tunic or minidress, but a separate dark undershirt.

In the oral history book "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Next 25 Years: From The Next Generation to J. J. Abrams," edited by Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross, "Star Trek" costume designer Michael Kaplan noted that his designs, more than "Star Trek," were inspired by older sci-fi classics, particularly 1951's "The Day the Earth Stood Still" and 1961's "Forbidden Planet."