Why J.J. Abrams Once Called Star Trek 'Silly'

In 2005, "Star Trek" was effectively dead. The most recent series, "Star Trek: Enterprise," was canceled after four inauspicious seasons, falling three years shy of "Star Trek: The Next Generation," "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," and "Star Trek: Voyager." The series wasn't ever as widely beloved as those shows, emerging as the block sheep of the franchise. Also, the 2002 film "Star Trek: Nemesis" was the lowest-grossing "Star Trek" film to date, drawing the adventures of the "Next Generation" characters to an equally inauspicious close. It seemed that the bleak, war-riddled post-9/11 world was no longer in the mood for a sci-fi series that preached pacifism and diplomacy.

But then, "Star Trek" came roaring back in 2009 with a rebooted feature film directed by J.J. Abrams. The new film, just called "Star Trek," returned to the original Starship Enterprise, and followed the familiar characters of Kirk, Spock, McCoy, etc., but now played by newer, younger, sexier actors. Abrams also ratcheted up the action, turning the ordinarily philosophical series into a straightforward shoot-'em-up. The film was packed with super-slick Hollywood action violence, and audiences loved it. On a budget of $150 million, "Star Trek" made over $387 million worldwide. /Film loved it.

Of course, some old-school stick-in-the-mud Trekkies — and I am one of them — understood that Abrams' film was very far from the egalitarian spirit of the franchise. Old "Star Trek" typically focused on workplace relationships, sci-fi concepts, and ethical dilemmas. The new "Star Trek" didn't have any of those things, preferring to be a more predictable, revenge-based, high-octane thriller. And then, imagine Trekkies' outrage when Abrams, only days before the film was released, declared to the Guardian that he never got "Star Trek." He had always been more of a "Star Wars" fan, connecting with action and thrills over cold logic and scientific thinking.

