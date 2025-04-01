Loosely inspired by Mark Wahlberg and his pals' (mis)adventures in the entertainment industry, HBO's "Entourage" follows the rise of Vincent Chase to Hollywood superstardom, as well as the people within his orbit who are along for the rollercoaster ride. It never gets old watching Vince, E, Turtle, Drama, and Ari Gold becoming the architects of their own success or demise — because if we're being entirely honest here, they thrive in chaos and can't help but set fires to bridges while they're still standing on them. After nine seasons and one feature film, viewers got to know these characters intimately — inside and out — but what happened to the cast of "Entourage" afterward?

That's a good question. Many of them went on to star in other shows and films, while others picked up new interests and passions. Then there are those who have found themselves in a spot of trouble with the law. Let's put it this way, they have all been busy — for better or worse.

With that said, let's jump right in and take a look at what happened to the cast of "Entourage."