What Happened To The Cast Of Entourage?
Loosely inspired by Mark Wahlberg and his pals' (mis)adventures in the entertainment industry, HBO's "Entourage" follows the rise of Vincent Chase to Hollywood superstardom, as well as the people within his orbit who are along for the rollercoaster ride. It never gets old watching Vince, E, Turtle, Drama, and Ari Gold becoming the architects of their own success or demise — because if we're being entirely honest here, they thrive in chaos and can't help but set fires to bridges while they're still standing on them. After nine seasons and one feature film, viewers got to know these characters intimately — inside and out — but what happened to the cast of "Entourage" afterward?
That's a good question. Many of them went on to star in other shows and films, while others picked up new interests and passions. Then there are those who have found themselves in a spot of trouble with the law. Let's put it this way, they have all been busy — for better or worse.
With that said, let's jump right in and take a look at what happened to the cast of "Entourage."
Jerry Ferrara (Turtle)
Affectionately known as Turtle, Salvatore Assante is the heartbeat of the friendship group on "Entourage." His main job is to drive the crew around, but he also showcases a hustler mentality as he wheels and deals. The defining characteristic about Turtle, though, is that he remains loyal to his friends, no matter what changes around them.
Actor Jerry Ferrara brought Turtle to life on "Entourage." After the show ended, Ferrara secured parts in films like Peter Berg's "Battleship," Dito Montiel's "Empire State," Jon Turteltaub's "Last Vegas," and Clint Eastwood's "Sully." While he wasn't a lead in any of those movies, they're still notable credits on anyone's IMDb list. On the television front, Ferrara had a memorable stint on "Shooter," but his most high-profile role was as Joe Proctor on "Power." Even though Turtle still stands as his most famous part to date, his turn as the shady attorney on "Power" could give Turtle a run for his money in the influential character department.
Ferrara also co-hosts his own podcast called "Throwbacks." As he told ABC Audio, he has been podcasting since 2012, and this is the natural evolution of all his interests in one show. "My side hustles have always been about, 'Hey, how can I figure out how to semi-earn a living talking and doing things that I like do for fun,' which was always like video games, golf, and talking sports, right?" he said. Sounds like the spirit of Turtle is alive and well inside of Ferrara.
Kevin Dillon (Drama)
Johnny Chase lives up to his nickname of Drama because he can't stop attracting it into his life. As Vince's older half-brother and fellow actor, Drama doesn't have the glittering and promising career of his sibling, often asking Vince to put in a good word for him to secure a part. Drama's insecurities betray his tough guy exterior, though, as he fears being forgotten as nothing more than a C-list footnote in the history of the entertainment industry.
Kevin Dillon knows what it's like to have a famous brother as he has one in Matt Dillon. But unlike Drama, it doesn't appear like he has ever had any problems booking movies. Lest we forget, he secured the role of drummer John Densmore in Oliver Stone's 1991 biopic "The Doors," which saw Val Kilmer go violently off-script for his audition, and appeared in Stone's "Platoon" as well.
Dillon's most recognizable post-"Entourage" roles are as Doc in the "Buddy Games" movies and Jack Warner in "Reagan." Apart from that, he's starred in a lot of VOD-friendly fare such as "Mob Land" alongside John Travolta and Shiloh Fernandez, "Wire Room" and "A Day to Die" with Bruce Willis, and "Hot Seat" and "On the Line" with Mel Gibson. Unquestionably, Drama would walk across burning hot coals for a tiny part in any of these films.
Rex Lee (Lloyd Lee)
Lloyd Lee doesn't have an easy time working for Ari Gold on "Entourage." As Ari's assistant, he puts up with an insurmountable amount of abuse and snide comments from the non-PC and always-aggressive agent, but Lloyd endures and occasionally bites back at Ari. He follows Ari across to his new agency, leaves, and then comes back to become the head of the television department — a promotion Lloyd more than deserves in the end.
Without a shadow of a doubt, actor Rex Lee establishes himself as an unforgettable cast member on "Entourage," especially with Lloyd's comedic timing and knack for saying everything that everyone else is thinking about a situation. After "Entourage," Lee secured main roles in three sitcoms: "Suburgatory," "Young & Hungry," and "Vicious Mannies." In the former, Lee plays the quirky high school guidance counselor Mr. Wolfe. "Young & Hungry" sees him portray publicist and assistant Elliot Park, who comes across as a riff on Lloyd, while on "Vicious Mannies," Lee plays Paul, a manny who meets up with his pals on a daily basis to talk shop and about their futures.
In addition to those three television shows, Lee has appeared in episodes of "Glee," "Castle," and "Fresh Off the Boat."
Constance Zimmer (Dana Gordon)
Dana Gordon doesn't appear in every episode of "Entourage," but she's an important supporting character in the story. As a film executive, she mostly deals with Ari — whom she has a romantic history with — and pushes for Vince in the boardroom. In fact, the gang has her to thank for securing Vince the coveted role in James Cameron's "Aquaman" movie. By the end of the series, fans believe Dana could end up with Ari after they reignite their relationship, but he decides to make it work with his wife, Melissa, instead.
Constance Zimmer was no stranger to the television world when she popped up on "Entourage," having appeared in established shows like "Good Morning, Miami" and "Joan of Arcadia." After her time as Dana wrapped, Zimmer continued to land roles on major television series, such as "Grey's Anatomy," "House of Cards," "Harlan Coben's Shelter," "Good Trouble," and "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."
Zimmer's defining role, though, might be as the ruthless executive producer Quinn King in the Lifetime drama "UnREAL." It's a role that secured her several award nominations and a Critics' Choice win in 2016. Ironically, Zimmer turned the part numerous times before accepting it. Talk about unreal, right?
Jeremy Piven (Ari Gold)
Look, Ari Gold is a total scumbag and a systematic product of Hollywood's narcissism, but he steals the show on "Entourage." The fast-talking and ever-hostile agent makes magic happen for his clients, but oh boy, Ari could use some sensitivity training in dealing with people. That said, it wouldn't be the same if Ari behaved differently on the show.
The role of Ari also turned out to be gold — pardon the pun — for actor Jeremy Piven. He won three Emmys and a Golden Globe for his portrayal of the super agent. After "Entourage," Piven continued his foray into television by taking on an ambitious role as Harry Selfridge on the British period drama "Mr Selfridge" and Jeffrey Tanner on the drama "Wisdom of the Crowd," while he also played Detective Bob in the movie "Sin City: A Dame to Kill For."
In 2017 and 2018, Piven faced a series of sexual misconduct allegations from a number of women. The actor denied the claims. However, his acting career slowed down as a result of these accusations. Since then, Piven has mostly appeared in C-grade films, such as "Last Call" and "American Night," while he's also embarked on doing stand-up comedy shows.
Carla Gugino (Amanda Daniels)
Amanda Daniels gets a raw deal on "Entourage." After Vince parts ways with Ari as his agent, he signs with Amanda. She works hard for him, but it's obvious that Vince wants to work with Ari again. It also doesn't help that Amanda and Vince's short-lived romance further complicates matters. Amanda and Vince part ways, but it leaves a bad taste in her mouth, and she only has revenge on her mind when she deals with Vince and Ari later on the series.
Despite only having sporadic appearances, Carla Gugino leaves her mark as Amanda on "Entourage." Since then, she's continued to be a double threat in both television and film. On the television side, Gugino appeared on "Californication," "Wayward Pines," "Roadies," "The Girls on the Bus," while finding the time to collaborate with Mike Flanagan on his Netflix horror shows: "The Haunting of Hill House," "The Haunting of Bly Manor," "Midnight Mass," and "The Fall of the House of Usher."
On the film side, Gugino lent her voice to the ship in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" and "Zack Snyder's Justice League." She also showed up in Snyder's "Sucker Punch," as well as other notable films like "San Andreas," "The Space Between Us," "Lisa Frankenstein," and "Gerald's Game" (another Flanagan team-up). If that wasn't enough, Gugino found the time to head back to theater, starring in Alice Birch's "Anatomy of a Suicide."
Perrey Reeves (Melissa Gold)
Melissa Gold suffers no fools on "Entourage." Even though her husband, Ari, is one of the most powerful agents in town, she refuses to let him get away with his antics. She keeps him in check and reminds him that family comes first — always. While the Golds separate briefly on the show, they get back together in the end.
Once her "Entourage" commitments were done and dusted, Perrey Reeves made minor appearances in series like "NCIS," "White Collar," and "Royal Pains." She also featured in multiple episodes of "Covert Affairs" and was cast as a regular on the Bella Thorne-led drama "Famous in Love."
Aside from acting, Reeves has another major interest: Yoga. In 2012, Reeves announced that she and her business partner had spent close to decade laying out the plans for a new yoga retreat in Costa Rica called The Sanctuary at Two Rivers. "When you're in nature, when you're going to bed when the sun goes down and getting up when the sun rises, and you get into that rhythm, your body just really responds positively to it," Reeves told The Hollywood Reporter, explaining that this was the reason for her launching the retreat and wanting others to experience it.
Emmanuelle Chriqui (Sloan McQuewick)
In terms of recurring characters, Sloan McQuewick plays a major role as E's on-off girlfriend. The couple get together and break up several times across the various seasons, with Sloan giving birth to their child in the 2015 "Entourage" film and the pair promising to make it work. She's also the subject of a weird feud between E and Seth Green, where Green keeps telling E to tell Sloan, "What's up?"
Emmanuelle Chriqui was a familiar face in the entertainment industry before "Entourage" and continued to be so when the series came to an end. Chriqui landed a supporting role as Lorelei Martins on "The Mentalist" and starred in other shows like "Cleaners," "Shut Eye," and "The Passage." She also found success as a voice actor, voicing Cheetara in the "ThunderCats" reboot series and Paige in "Tron: Uprising."
While there are a plethora of parts that audiences might remember her from, her most recognizable role is as Lana Lang in every season of "Superman & Lois." Sure, it's a different version of the character that Kristin Kreuk plays on "Smallville," but this Lana turns out to be vital to the storyline, as she becomes the mayor of Smallville and proves to be a valuable friend to both Clark Kent and Lois Lane.
Rhys Coiro (Billy Walsh)
If you think about it, filmmaker Billy Walsh is responsible for many of Vince's woes on "Entourage." Brilliant but eccentric and unpredictable, Billy slam dances to the beat of his own drum, which sees him engage in peculiar activities that put him at odds with studios and other creatives. After all, who can ever forget Billy jumping on a motorbike and escaping before he could show Vince and E his first cut of "Medellin" in season 4, episode 2, titled "The First Cut is the Deepest"?
Rhys Coiro rocks the role of Billy and turned out to be a fantastic addition to the cast of "Entourage." When the show ended, Coiro threw himself into a variety of projects across both film and television. On the film side, he appeared in everything from "Gotti" to "Hustlers." Coiro has tasted the most success in the TV world, though, as he plays the antagonist Tommy Mangano in the final season of Netflix's "Lilyhammer," Ari Adamian on "Graceland," Rob Heard on "Ray Donovan," Jed on "The Walking Dead," and Sebastian Hady on "The Penguin."
Coiro is also married to filmmaker Kat Coiro, who has served as an executive producer and director on shows such as "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" and "The Spiderwick Chronicles" — two series that he also appears on.
Kevin Connolly (Eric Murphy)
Eric Murphy, known as E, serves as Vince's manager and best friend. Out of the entire crew, E is the most responsible and dependable of the lot, erring on the side of caution and not letting loose as much as the others (though he does have his moments). While he has no prior experience in the entertainment world (he managed a pizza restaurant in Queens, New York), he turns out to be the brains and voice of reason who ensures Vince doesn't become another casualty on Los Angeles' boulevard of broken dreams.
Playing E is actor Kevin Connolly. After "Entourage" concluded, Connolly starred in the television series "Friends with Better Lives" and "Pitch." However, his major contributions have happened behind the camera — something he already had experience in as he directed episodes of "Entourage," the '90s sitcom "Unhappily Ever After," and the film "Gardener of Eden." Connolly took the director's chair for a few episodes of the "Snatch" television show and helmed the films "Dear Eleanor" and the John Travolta-starring vehicle "Gotti" (which also stars "Entourage" co-star Rhys Coiro).
Post-"Entourage," Connolly has also faced some serious allegations in his personal life. In 2020, costume designer Gracie Cox, who worked on "Gardener of Eden" with Connolly, accused him of sexual assault. The actor denied the claims, stating that their encounter was consensual. Then, in 2024, Jersey Jerry and Kelly Stafford — the wife of NFL star Matthew Stafford – accused Connolly of not honoring monetary deals when they signed up with his podcast company, ActionPark Media.
Debi Mazar (Shauna Roberts)
Every time the viewer sees Shauna Roberts, she looks like she's about to burst a blood vessel. But who can blame her? She's Vince's publicist, and he seems determined to find new and innovative ways to make her job infinitely harder. That said, she's still a seasoned pro, who manages to get Vince good press even when he's embroiled in endless scandal.
Debi Mazar plays Shauna on "Entourage," and she was already a known actor by the time she landed this gig, as most fans might have recognized her from '90s films such as "Goodfellas," "Batman Forever" and "Empire Records." Even after the show ended, she continued to feature heavily in a variety of television shows and films, including a really weird "Home Alone" sequel. However, her biggest television roles were as Maggie Amato on "Younger," Isabella Scaramucci on "Happy," Patty Davis on "The Pentaverate," and Medusa on "Kaos."
Away from the acting world, Mazar ran a neighborhood cafe called the Tuscan Gun with her chef husband, Gabriele Corcos. In addition to this, they have teamed up to create cooking shows and released a Tuscan cookbook. Maybe Shauna wishes she could have had Mazar's culinary life rather than deal with Hollywood shenanigans on a daily basis.
Adrian Grenier (Vincent Chase)
The undisputed star of "Entourage" is Vincent Chase. Talented, handsome, and charming, Vince has the world at his feet, and nothing seems to faze him. Yet, his laid-back demeanor proves to be his Achilles' heel. Fortunately, he's surrounded himself with a good group of friends who help to keep him firm and steady (sort of) on his journey to superstardom.
For Adrian Grenier, the role of Vince defines his acting career. In fact, since "Entourage" ended, he's struggled to find a part in the same vein. He's starred in mostly straight-to-video fodder like "Trash Fire," "Marauders," and "Arsenal," while his most notable show since "Entourage" was in Netflix's "Clickbait" series.
However, this is likely because Grenier has kept himself busy through other activities and quit acting as his day job, as he revealed to CNBC in 2021. A notable environmentalist, he was chosen to be a UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador, while he also co-founded a company known as SHFT that promotes sustainable living. Further to that, Grenier has backed Bitcoin and spoken about how he sees it as the future of currency.
