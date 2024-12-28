Every Season Of Superman & Lois, Ranked

The history of superhero TV shows on The CW started and ended with Superman. The very first, just as the network was born from the ashes of UPN and the WB, was "Smallville," which set a standard for telling superhero origin stories on TV without big budgets or blockbuster-level visual effects, and went on to become a Guinness World Record holder.

23 years later, The CW said goodbye to what will likely be the network's very last superhero TV show in "Superman & Lois." Rather than being another origin story, however, this series was a bold and exciting new take that began 20 years after Clark Kent had first suited up as the Man of Steel, battled foes like Lex Luthor, married Lois Lane, and become a father to twin boys. Rather than examining the start of Superman's career, the show explored Clark Kent's life as a middle-aged superhero all the way through to his final years.

The result was an incredible series that stood out from other DC shows on The CW. "Superman & Lois" struck a healthy balance between its superheroics and family drama, making the side characters and larger community around the Man of Steel feel fleshed-out and important. Even in the visual department, the show's 2.2:1 widescreen aspect ratio made it feel more like a movie than the network's other offerings.

With James Gunn now rebooting Superman on the big screen as part of his new DC Universe (a franchise that will prioritize synergy above all else), it's as good a time as any to look back at what might end up being the last standalone Superman TV show in a good while and rank the best seasons of "Superman & Lois."