10 Best Horror Movies On Netflix, According To Rotten Tomatoes

Tomatometer: 89%

Popcornmeter: 75%

Unlike "28 Years Later," "Fear Street Part Three: 1666" is a threequel so closely intertwined with its previous two installments that you really are cheating yourself if you skip right to the best part. The good news is that the entire "Fear Street" trilogy is so relentlessly rad that marathoning them could be the ideal way to spend your Halloween.

Based on the series of novels by young adult horror author R.L. Stine, Netflix's "Fear Street" trilogy was marketed as a three-part horror event, with all three films being released over the course of three weeks in the summer of 2021. Despite this squished release schedule, each installment impressively stands on its own in terms of narrative and style, as opposed to melting into one another like episodes in a TV series or mere segments of an overlong movie. It's a true feat of filmmaking made all the more impressive by the fact that director Leigh Janiak was responsible for all three parts.

The story centers on the fictional town of Shadyside, Ohio, nicknamed the "killer capital of the world" due to the abnormal amount of murders that have taken place there — of course, "local-legend has it" that these crimes can be traced back to a supernatural curse placed on the town centuries in the past. While "Fear Street Part One: 1994" introduces the viewer to Shadyside through a "Scream"-style high school slasher, "Fear Street Part Two: 1978" takes them deeper down the rabbit hole for a summer camp kill-fest straight out of the "Friday the 13th" playbook, "Fear Street Part Three: 1666" brings everything to a close through a colonial tale of witches and ghosts, reminiscent of Robert Eggers' "The Witch." It's an almost impossibly satisfying finale to such a consistent and ambitious project, as well as arguably the best R.L. Stine-inspired movie ever made.