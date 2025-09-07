Some genre films in the horror and thriller space are blood-soaked plates full of empty calories; they shock and awe the audience with jump scares and severed limbs, then vacate the mind as soon as the end credits begin. These kinds of films are often awesome. But they're not what we're talking about today.

We're talking about the psychological thriller, a kind of film that gets under the skin and fulfills its genre contract with the audience by deepening the relationship between the character's interior life and their exterior circumstances. These movies' set pieces of suspense and terror come from some familiar pieces of thriller and horror storytelling — a serial killer here, a disturbed person there — but multiply in efficacy because of what they say about their characters' psychological state of being.

If you're looking for a great, streaming slate of these kinds of elevated yet spooky flicks, we've got your back. Check out the 15 best psychological thrillers on Netflix right now. Just, um, double-check all your doors are locked before you do.