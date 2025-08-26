10 Best Alison Brie Movies And TV Shows, Ranked

Despite being her most recent project as of writing, "Together" is, in our opinion, the best Alison Brie movie yet. Written and directed by Australian indie filmmaker Michael Shanks, this Neon unholy and wickedly entertaining fusion of body-horror and romantic drama has received widespread acclaim from critics and audiences so far, with unanimous praise being heaped upon the dynamic between Brie and her co-star Dave Franco — who is not incidentally her husband in real life.

It isn't the first film to feature a collaboration between the two. As we noted below, Franco co-starred with Brie in "The Little Hours," and she even played the girlfriend of Franco's Greg Sestero in the Academy Award-nominated "The Disaster Artist" in 2017. Franco has also directed Brie in horror thriller "The Rental" and the romantic comedy "Somebody I Used to Know." But "Together" is the first film in which the actors are asked to dig so ferociously into what it means to be in a committed relationship while struggling — at times literally — to remain separate people. (The movie is nearly impossible to talk about without spoiling its twisty plot — suffice it to say, Brie and Franco play a couple who develop a dangerous supernatural bond that threatens their individual agency.)

As Brie and Franco told /Film in an interview that took place ahead of the release, their "borderline" co-dependency coupled with the necessity of spending every waking and sleeping moment together throughout the fast-paced production of "Together" made it all somewhat ironic, but also illuminating. "Dave is my favorite person in the world to work with, and it's a great comfort to have that person with you on set," she told /Film, before going on to say that the experience "also stressed the importance of doing our jobs that we do separately. Absence makes the heart grow fonder." Hopefully that absence won't have us waiting too long for another Brie-Franco feature – as funny as it is delightfully disgusting, "Together" is a horror hit that proves they're just as good together as they are apart.