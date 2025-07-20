15 Best Shows Like BoJack Horseman

"BoJack Horseman," created by Raphael Bob-Waksberg, may have talking animals and copious puns, but it's also a dark reflection of addiction and the pursuit of fame. The best "BoJack Horseman" episodes know how to masterfully maneuver between comedy and drama, and the show refuses to give its audience any easy answers. BoJack (Will Arnett) is not a good individual, as his self-destructive tendencies often cause him to push any friends he has away. This often gets juxtaposed with whatever silly adventure his roommate Todd (Aaron Paul) gets into, like joining an improv-based cult.

Fans likely tuned into "BoJack Horseman" expecting some silly cartoons revolving around a satirical Hollywood, but it was so much more than that, becoming one of the most profound shows of the 21st century. The show got six seasons to wrap up its story, but you may still feel a horse-shaped void in your heart. Fortunately, there are many shows like "BoJack Horseman" you should try out because you'll never know if you'll bust up laughing or find yourself questioning the meaning of existence.