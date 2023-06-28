The Other Two To End After Season 3 Finale Amid Show Creators Controversy

"The Other Two" was arguably one of the best comedies since the launch of HBO Max (now just Max), but took a few seasons to finally find its audience. Created by former "Saturday Night Live" head writers Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, "The Other Two" is a Hollywood satire about two self-obsessed, floundering millennial siblings named Cary (Drew Tarver) and Brooke Dubek (Heléne Yorke) who find themselves living in their version of a hellish nightmare when their little brother Chase (Case Walker) becomes an internet sensation overnight. Cary and Brooke evoke a similar sassy sarcasm to Billy Eichner and Julie Klausner on "Difficult People," as the show's celebrity commentary hilariously skewers all angles of pop culture.

The third season wraps up on June 29, 2023, but according to The Hollywood Reporter, the series will not return for a season 4. The decision seems shocking as "The Other Two" had seemingly finally become the watercooler discussion series it deserved to be, but the choice was that of Kelly and Schneider's, not the Max streaming app's.

"It is bittersweet to say goodbye to the Dubek family after three seasons, but we always knew, both creatively and personally, that this was where we wanted to end their stories," Kelly and Schneider said in a joint statement. "And because we are quite literally out of ways to humiliate Drew Tarver, so what's the point?" The duo continued by thanking everyone (aka "gays") who watched the show (they're not wrong), as well as everyone who helped bring their vision to life.

The timing is, unfortunately, suspect, as THR reports there were multiple complaints alleging a toxic work environment on set and in the writers' room led by the show's creators.