The Other Two Season 3 Is Officially Happening At HBO Max

"The Other Two" is a sharply satirical look at fame and the entertainment industry through the eyes of the very famous Dubek family. Youngest brother ChaseDreams retired at the age of 14, with the kind of superstardom of a young Justin Bieber. Now, mom Pat is a daytime TV phenom. Cary still struggles to get acting work (and with his sexuality), and Brooke wants to be a manager but seems more interested in the perks than the job itself. By the end of the second season, they've both grown tremendously as people, though it'll be interesting to see just how they manage to slip into their old, selfish habits in season 3.

"[Creators] Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider have created a sharp and poignant family story that is willing to show its characters' imperfections while making us laugh hysterically," Suzanna Makkos, executive VP original comedy and adult animation at HBO Max, told THR.

The characters on "The Other Two" are certainly imperfect, but that makes them so much more relatable. Some of the humor surrounding Cary's misadventures as a gay man make it feel like the most honest portrayal of LGBTQ+ issues on television. Even though "The Other Two" is cynical and brutally funny, it has a surprisingly warm heart at the center.