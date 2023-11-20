Rick And Morty Explores (And Parodies) One Of TV's Most Hated Tropes

One of the best parts of "Rick and Morty" is how comfortable they are with switching things up if the status quo isn't working. In the first two seasons, for instance,it felt as if the Interdimensional Cable episodes were being set up as this show's equivalent to the Treehouse of Horror episodes of "The Simpsons." They were once-a-season anthology episodes, except these were made up of a string of fun, self-contained clips from the interdimensional cable channels Rick and Morty were flipping through.

The problem was that by the time we reached season 2's interdimensional cable episode, the premise was already feeling a little played out. There are only so many whacky commercials you can do before the jokes stop landing. So, season 3 switched up the format and gave us "Morty's Mindblowers," in which Rick shows Morty a bunch of his deleted memories. Like the first two seasons, this episode had a flimsy plot designed solely to show us as many memories as possible, and they gave us some of the funniest jokes the show's ever done.

The next season gave us "Never Ricking Morty," a meta anthology episode where Rick and Morty find themselves on a train that's fueled by canon. The fifth season switched things up yet again with a clone anthology episode, in which we're repeatedly introduced to a new family of Smith clones only for them to go through their own existential crisis and die. Season 6 gave us another aggressively meta episode called "Full Meta Jacket," and now season 7 has given us a spiritual sequel to "Morty's Mindblowers." This episode might not be about forgotten memories, but it's still about memories our characters aren't proud of.