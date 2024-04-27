John DiMaggio Didn't Understand Anything About Cartoon Network's Adventure Time

Cartoons can be pretty weird, and the Cartoon Network series "Adventure Time" is definitely one of the weirder ones. It follows a human boy named Finn (Jeremy Shada) and his best friend, a dog with silly putty-like characteristics named Jake (John DiMaggio). Created by Pendleton Ward, the series takes place in the post-apocalyptic, magical land of Ooo, full of princesses and monsters and all kinds of wild adventures for Finn and Jake to get up to. It ran for 10 seasons on Cartoon Network before getting spin-offs, won multiple Emmys, and had a huge cultural impact that even served as the "structural godfather" for Donald Glover's surreal FX series "Atlanta." (Yes, really.)

Back when the series was still in its infancy, however, one of its most important contributors didn't understand "Adventure Time" at all. In an oral history of the series for the LA Times, DiMaggio revealed that he struggled to fully wrap his mind around the unusual world even as he helped make it a part of cartoon TV history. It's a good thing that he took a leap of faith because he's absolutely flawless as the laid-back, smart-alecky Jake, who serves as the perfect counterpart to the eager and occasionally naive Finn.