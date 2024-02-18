How Futurama Became A Career-Defining First For John DiMaggio

Watch any American cartoons (and/or play some video games) made in the 2000s-2010s and you'll notice some familiar voices across the shows. One voice you're bound to hear is that of John DiMaggio.

Born and raised in New Jersey, with the accent to prove it, the 6'4 DiMaggio has a deep voice that's as imposing as his frame. Don't think that he lacks range, though. He can play lovable heroes (Jake the Dog in "Adventure Time" or Aquaman in "Batman: The Brave and the Bold") and tough guys who are more emotional than they let on (Marcus Fenix in "Gears of War" or the short-tempered humanoid tiger alien Rath in "Ben 10"). He's just as good at playing villains, if not more so due to his baritone. DiMaggio's bad guys range from serious bad news (The Joker in "Batman: Under the Red Hood," where he used a stripped down and sinister voice closer to Heath Ledger than Mark Hamill) to incompetent comic relief (Dr. Drakken in "Kim Possible").

He's also been in most of the "Transformers" films, voicing a succession of husky Autobots (Leadfoot, Crosshairs, and the Scottish-sounding Stratosphere). However, DiMaggio remains most famous for voicing a different robot — Bender, the vulgar, hilariously misanthropic breakout character on "Futurama." When DiMaggio was considering not returning for the latest "Futurama" revival after Disney's offer undervalued him, panic naturally ensued.

DiMaggio himself considers Bender to be his breakout part, as he told the A.V. Club in March 2013 (shortly before Comedy Central canned "Futurama" and the show entered a decade-long hibernation).