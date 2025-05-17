How To Watch The Fast And Furious Movies In Order

For the uninitiated (or for those who hopped into the film series with its soft reboot in 2009), the first movie in the franchise, "The Fast and the Furious," is sleeker and simpler in just about every way than any entry that comes after. By all accounts, the 2001 feature wasn't produced as the jumping off point for a major studio property. To Vin Diesel, it was an epic crime drama meant to stand on its own, requiring intense, method, and potentially illegal preparation and filmmaking that followed in the footsteps of great artists like Francis Ford Coppola; to everyone else involved, it was basically "Point Break" with race cars. This is all to say, "The Fast and the Furious" is as self-contained and sensible as these movies get. It was directed by Rob Cohen (who would go on to make "xXx" with Diesel immediately afterward) and written by Gary Scott Thompson, Erik Bergquist, and David Ayer, none of whom would continue to be involved with the film series.

Advertisement

For the purposes of the overarching narrative, "The Fast and the Furious" mostly serves to introduce audiences to the core cast of heroes they'll be following for the next nine mainline movies. At the center of the action is Brian O'Connor (the late Paul Walker), a hotshot Los Angeles Police Department officer tasked with going undercover in the underground world of illegal street racing in order to stop an elite network of criminals who use their driving skills to execute elaborate acts of burglary.

The lead suspect in the LAPD's investigation is Dominic Toretto (Diesel). Hence, Brian must earn Dom's trust and respect, along with the respect of the most important thing in his life — his family. This includes Dom's ride-or-die girlfriend Letty Ortiz (Michelle Rodriguez) and his sister Mia (Jordana Brewster), who may or may not develop feelings for a certain undercover cop. As Brian gets closer to solving his case, his sense of justice, morality, and loyalty are tested, leading to a race that decides the fate of his freedom and his place between two worlds.

Advertisement